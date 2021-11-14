Dayane reveals strategy for Solange

Dayane is working hard on the game this morning on “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). After talking with Gui Araujo, MC Gui and Dynho about the stall of the week, the model went to talk to Solange to reveal the strategy.

Day began: “The frill is the thing: MC Gui, if he takes the ball, he’ll take the test. Automatically, he’s in the stall. You don’t tell anyone that.”

The former Gran Fratello Vip (Italy) participant quoted Araujo, farmer of the week: “Gui Araujo still doesn’t know if he’s going to push Valentina or Rico, he hasn’t decided yet.”

Sol wanted to know: “Did you ask him?” and the model nodded: “I asked. Everything will depend on the stall. But, she’s not a target. Depending on the stall, he’ll point Rico straight. Got it?”

Dayane revealed that he prefers to go to a bay: “Example, Valentina lost the race, she will pull me to a bay” and Solange questioned: “Would you prefer to go to a bay?”.

Day explained: “I prefer to go to the bay. Because that will be me, MC Gui, Valentina and one other person, which could even be Mileide”.