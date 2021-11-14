decision is symbolic for women, says Sarah Oliveira

After 13 years under her father’s tutelage, Britney Spears is finally free to do as she pleases, at 39. The long-awaited freedom —which she won with the help of the worldwide fan movement, the Free Britney— was announced yesterday, after hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The decision of judge Brenda Penny was celebrated by Britney herself and by the artist’s admirers, among them the presenter Sarah Oliveira, of the program “Minha Canção”, of Rádio Eldorado, and of the podcast ” Nós”, of Spotify. Sarah is a fan of the pop singer and has followed her career since the beginning — in 2001, the Brazilian personally interviewed the American for MTV Brasil.

“As a woman, as a mother and as a professional in the music business, I find her freedom very symbolic,” says Sarah, the universe.

The posts she is making now, showing that she is free, free, that she can go to her children’s school reunions… What woman who is a mother doesn’t want that? She couldn’t go to the corner for ice cream, couldn’t date in peace.

In an interview, Sarah says that Britney was the victim of several abuses since she was a girl and that, even before being submitted to the guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears, she felt a lack of freedom.

“Britney was already very heavily abused [antes da tutela]. She was a phenomenon of the 2000s and suffered enormous abuse from the media and the people around her. In the interview I did with her in 2001 [para a MTV Brasil], she talks about the song ‘Overprotected’, which she was releasing at the time, and says that she felt too protected,” she recalls.

“In a very sweet way, she said that she understood overprotection, but that she wanted to live in a more peaceful way. Her need to be more free was very clear.”

‘Victory is also for the fans’

For Sarah Oliveira, the episode in which Britney shaved her head and fought with photographers who were chasing her, in 2007, was an “answer” to what she was suffering.

“Freedom is a victory for Britney, of course, and for the fans as well. If it weren’t for the Free Britney movement, we wouldn’t have known what she was going through. From now on, she’ll only shine”, he believes.