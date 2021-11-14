Diabetes grows in pandemic and kills 6.7 million in 2021 alone – News

It is not new that the WHO (World Health Organization) draws attention to the increase in diabetics in the world. Over the past 40 years, the disease has quadrupled and the coronavirus pandemic has made the numbers even more daunting.

On the last 5th, the IDF (International Diabetes Federation – acronym in English) released the Atlas Diabetes 2021 and that year alone, the disease was responsible for 6.7 million deaths worldwide. The month of November is marked by disease prevention and this Sunday (14) is World Diabetes Day.

One in 10 adults aged 20 to 79 developed type 2 diabetes between 2019 (date of last report) and 2021. Two years ago, the world had 463 million diabetics, now there are 537 million.

Endocrinologist Denise Reis Franco, a specialist in diabetes care, explains that the conditions experienced in the last two years favored growth. “Type 2 diabetes is associated with weight gain and sedentary lifestyle. People were confined at home and reduced physical activities. They lost commuting to work, no one else went to the gym, the park, squares,” says Denise.

And he adds: “The children also stayed at home and the time to prepare food decreased and the consumption of processed foods increased, with higher fat content, with more sugar, carbohydrates. In other words, there was an increase in the consumption of calories with an expense lower calorie.”

In addition to type 2 diabetes, which is marked by increased blood sugar, there are two other forms among the most common: type 1, which is autoimmune, cannot be prevented and the person has to use insulin for life; and gestational, which happens when women are pregnant.

Half of sick people don’t know they are diabetic

Even though it is a serious illness, it is silent and, according to the WHO, half of diabetics do not know they are sick and find out when the consequences are serious. “The fact that the disease is silent is the biggest difficulty we have as health professionals. Individuals seek medical help only when they have a problem such as pain or discomfort, but the habit of going to the doctor for prevention, before having any symptoms, it is still not a habit of our culture”, laments Augusto Santomauro, endocrinologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.

The specialist also points out that people end up getting used to some symptoms. “The difficult thing for the general population is that the symptoms are dragged. Often, the person gets used to that process. It is not uncommon to diagnose only when the person already has the complication, which does not happen in the first year of the disease. it’s been installed for a while”, points out Denise.

Symptoms that deserve attention

In addition to looking for a doctor for routine follow-up, it is important to observe some of the most common symptoms of type 2 disease, such as increased thirst, urge to urinate and hunger; feeling of weakness; in the case of women, itching and vaginal discharge; and weight loss, even eating well.

“Often, the sick person, even if he is obese, ends up eating a lot and losing weight or not gaining, because diabetes decompensation can lead to weight loss”, says Denise.

Why is it important to take care of diabetes?

If the disease is not treated, complications can lead to serious health problems. “Untreated diabetes can cause eye disease, which can lead to blindness; kidney disease, which can progress to complete kidney failure and need for dialysis; healing disorders; nerve problems; increased risk of leg and foot ulcers , which if left untreated can lead to amputation and the main cause of mortality in patients with Diabetes, which are cardiovascular diseases such as acute myocardial infarction, stroke (stroke) and obstruction of the vessels in the legs”, emphasizes Santomauro.

In addition to the symptoms, the doctor reminds that some risk factors for type 2 diabetes cannot be forgotten. “The odds increase if someone in the family has the disease; if it was a big baby and bigger than expected; if the mother had gestational diabetes; women with polycystic ovaries; obesity; people with increased visceral fat; and sedentary people,” concludes Denise.