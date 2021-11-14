Diabetes: Nutrologist draws attention to care with food and physical activity

Diabetes is among the 10 leading causes of death worldwide, with nearly half occurring in people under 60 years of age. In Brazil, the statistics are not encouraging either, as 12.5 million people are diagnosed and the prevalence of the disease is something around 8 to 9% of the population, making the country in 4th place in the world ranking in number of affected, behind China, India and the United States. On World Diabetes Day next Sunday (14), sports nutritionist and doctor Clarissa Rios reinforces that world data make the disease a global epidemic.

For Clarissa Rios, several factors play an important role in the growth of diabetes, such as: obesity, sedentary lifestyle and inadequate nutrition. “The vast majority of people believe that only those people who eat too much sugar will have diabetes, but this is not true,” he warned.

According to the nutritionist, diabetes occurs in a large majority of people through several altered mechanisms at the same time. Carbohydrates enter this balance because they quickly turn into sugar when absorbed, causing the metabolism to resist interpreting the information that there is excess glucose in the bloodstream.

“To better understand this mechanism, I’m going to make an analogy with coffee. If you are a daily drinker of strong coffee you should not experience the side effects of excess caffeine such as tachycardia and lack of sleep, because your body receptors are so used to the substance that they are no longer sensitized, needing more and more coffee to you have these stimulating effects”, informed Clarissa Rios.

She also reported that in diabetes, cell receptors are no longer being activated by insulin in the same way they were before the entry of sugar into the cell, causing glucose to increase in concentration in the bloodstream. “We call this altered mechanism insulin resistance, that is, the reduction in glucose uptake for intracellular metabolisms”, said the nutrologist.

Clarissa Rios also reported that the consequence of this failure reflects on the pancreas, the organ responsible for secreting insulin through its pancreatic ß-cells, which over time begins to have its secretion deteriorated. The end of this failure is the need to start using exogenous insulin through daily injections to control blood glucose, as the body will stop producing the amount necessary for its functioning.

She further explained that the interlocking mechanisms related to the lack of insulin to signal the opening of cell receptors or receptors with no more sensitivity to open, cause a build-up of glucose in the blood and a lack of sugar within the cells. “That’s right, the bloodstream will have high concentrations of sugar, but the cells will be signaling to our metabolism that it needs sugar to produce energy,” he said.

“At this point, we will have an increase in the hepatic production of sugar (neglycogenesis – the liver will use other substrates such as fat to form glucose), further increasing the amount of glucose in the blood. The kidneys begin an intense journey of sugar reabsorption, meaning they won’t let glucose molecules be eliminated in the urine, bringing them back into the circulating blood. They also increase other mechanisms of lipolysis (breakdown of fat to form glucose) and for this reason, uncontrolled or very advanced diabetics tend to lose a lot of weight in a short time”, informed Clarissa Rios.

For the specialist in nutrition, one of the biggest problems in the diet of diabetics today is the intake of carbohydrates and sugars, foods that stimulate the secretion of insulin and increase the amount of sugar in the blood. “To give you an idea, carbohydrate is the nutrient that has the greatest effect on blood glucose, as 100% of what is ingested is transformed into glucose, protein, for example, between 30% and 60%, can be transformed and fat, only 10%”, he informed.

According to Clarissa Rios, when diagnosed with this disease, it is essential to understand how these foods act on our metabolism, the amount per serving that can be ingested and possible food substitutions for high glycemic index carbohydrates. “That is why it is important to replace industrialized foods with natural ones to control sugar, such as potatoes, yams, cassava, instead of white rice and pasta”, he informed.

According to the doctor, there are many complications from diabetes, however, it is noteworthy that a well-controlled blood glucose decreases the chances of developing diseases in target organs. One of the places most affected by excess blood sugar is the kidneys, whose main function is to filter the blood.

With sugar overload, the kidneys end up losing protein molecules to the urine, called microalbuminuria. In the advanced stage, the complication is considered end-stage renal disease that will require organ transplantation or regular hemodialysis sessions. The accumulation of glucose in the blood also causes nerve damage, neuropathy, which can cause tingling, pain, weakness and loss of sensation. The latter can make it difficult to perceive heat, cold or any injury, leading to the formation of difficult-to-heal ulcers that can be amputated due to poor peripheral circulation in the diabetic patient.

“Other target organs of the disease are the eyes. People with diabetes are 40% more likely to develop glaucoma and 60% cataracts. You are also more likely to experience dry skin, itchiness, and fungal and bacterial infections. After hearing all this, there’s no doubt that the best thing is to stay active and take care of your diet so you don’t develop diabetes, don’t you think?”, he challenged.

Clarissa Rios highlighted that there is consistent scientific evidence of the beneficial effects of exercise in the prevention and treatment of Diabetes Mellitus. “One of the fastest growing diseases in the world and that can be both preventable and the front line of treatment is physical exercise, as exercise works so much for prevention, especially in groups at higher risk (obese and family members of diabetics) , how they act specifically on insulin resistance”, he highlighted.

For the nutrologist, another important role of exercise in the context of diabetes is the reduction of body weight, which, in itself, reduces the risk of the disease, its comorbidities such as hypertension and dyslipidemia, and also reduces cardiovascular risk.

She recommended that the best exercise to control diabetes is exercise performed with overload, such as weight training, functional training and crossfit. “Just walking will help a little, but not much. While in most cases people with pre-diabetes or already diabetics use walking in order to control the disease, the best way to do it is by promoting an increase in muscle mass. The larger and more activated muscle has more receptors for the entry of glucose into the cell and also increases the body’s basal energy expenditure, requiring greater production of intracellular energy.

Clarissa Rios also made an essential warning for those who are already undergoing treatment for diabetes: it is very important to control glycemic levels before and after exercise, as well as the multidisciplinary planning of the training routine. “If you are a diabetic, don’t try to do physical exercise without a good previous evaluation!”, he recalled.

