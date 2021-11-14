Diniz says goodbye to Vasco, giving messages

With the permanence in the Serie B in 2022 already defined, the board of Vasco decided to start overhauling its football department. Football director Alexandre Bird and coach Fernando Diniz are no longer part of the department.

This Friday, the coach made a point of saying goodbye at a press conference. Diniz spoke of his gratitude to the board and how he was well received at the club.

“It was the president’s decision to make the change, and I made him feel free to do that. It’s always better for a coach to take a job from scratch to do the training of the cast to do what he needs, what yours ideas need. The interview was to be able to have this contact with you and talk about my feelings of gratitude to Vasco, how I was welcomed,” he said.

Diniz was the third coach to lead Vasco in the competition. Marcelo Cabo assembled the team with the board at the beginning of the season, but ended up being fired for lack of results. Lisca took over but didn’t stay long.

Diniz’s debut took place on September 16, for the 24th round. The start was promising, and with eight games the performance was 62.5%. From then on, things went wrong and the team lost four games in a row.

“It took two months here at Vasco. We had everything to gain access. The players understood the game idea quickly. When we played in a simple way, we felt more difficult. The problem was different,” said Diniz.

“We cannot think that ready-made recipes, easy things and the media will solve Vasco’s problem. Vasco needs a lot of work, dignity and courage. Investing in these things will bring Vasco back to the level he had. We have to believe in our convictions. Football is very complex. It’s not very simple. Everyone has to hold hands with Vasco. Don’t quibble that Vasco will get better days. I wish Vasco the best and I think the path that This is what Vasco should follow,” he concluded.

