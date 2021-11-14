Do you want to receive rent without owning a property? 7 reasons to invest in real estate funds

The dream of millions of Brazilians is to guarantee an income that falls into the account every month without having to do anything, whether in a job or looking for the success of their own business. The mistake of many, however, is to think that the best option for this to become true is to save for the purchase of a property, when there is a cheaper and more practical way of receiving monthly rents: real estate funds.

To receive rent in the traditional way, you need to invest high amounts in the purchase of a property and still face the most diverse headaches, dealing with tenants, real estate agencies and all sorts of unforeseen events that can happen inside a house or apartment.

In real estate funds, or FIIs, groups of investors come together to acquire the best properties in the country and receive rentals from large businesses, such as shopping malls, and from the largest companies, such as Magazine Luiza, Itaú, Renner and others. This property is divided into shares and each investor receives the rent according to the proportion of the investment.

As thousands of “pieces” are available, it is possible to start investing in real estate with a small fraction of what it would take to buy an apartment. All this with professional property management and liquidity, since it is much simpler to sell a share of a real estate fund than it would be to sell an entire property. Likewise, when the fund’s properties appreciate in value, the price of its “piece” rises and another opportunity to earn money opens up.

Below, we’ve listed 7 reasons why you should consider real estate funds as an option for your real estate investment:

1 – Access to the best properties, the best tenants and the highest rents

The nightmare of 10 out of 10 tenants is that the tenant returns the property and it becomes empty. All of a sudden, the monthly income was gone, replaced by expenses with maintenance, taxes, condominium fees, basic bills and more.

The good news is that there are properties that are rarely empty, those that are located in strategic points, such as buildings in the financial centers of large cities, for example. They are also the ones that attract the best tenants, important companies, that pay the rent well and on time for the places they occupy.

With real estate funds, it is possible to own a “piece” of these properties, such as a shopping mall, for example, something that would be very far from an investment in the traditional way.

2 – Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

If you have R$500,000 and invest all that money to buy a single property, your risk will be high. Even if you choose a good development in a good area, everything can change with an unexpected work in the region, for example, that makes your investment unattractive for a tenant and even devalued for a later resale.

With the real estate fund, this risk is infinitely lower. FIIs invest in a portfolio of different properties, in order to ensure that shareholders receive income made up of rents from different segments, being protected in case something affects the profitability of any of the properties in the portfolio.

3 – Affordable and simple to invest

If you need R$100,000 to buy a property for rent, with only R$100 you can buy shares in real estate funds traded on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange. Quotas can be purchased directly from the home-broker of the brokers, just like investing in stocks.

The time saved with the property management process is another important advantage. While the purchase of a house or an apartment is necessary to deal with all the bureaucracy of the initial documentation and after the rent stages, in the FIIs the management is done by a professional administrator, proportionally cheaper than the traditional real estate companies.

4 – Real estate funds are exempt from income tax

Income from renting a property is taxed at up to 27.5%, the maximum rate for individual income tax. In the case of REITs, rent income is exempt and everything that goes into the account belongs to the investor. A significant difference in profitability.

The only tax that needs to be paid is on the sale of the share. If your “piece” has appreciated in value, you will need to pay 20% of the capital gain, which is not a problem for those who intend to invest in the funds with the objective of living on income.

5 – Professional management

Choose a property that can increase in value and yield good rents. Analyze prospective tenants, understand the situation of the interested party and know if he is in fact able to honor the commitment. These are difficult tasks to perform, especially for those who do not have real estate expertise or do not have the time to dedicate themselves to it.

In the case of real estate funds, this is another advantage. In addition to not even needing to worry about doing this analysis, who will be in charge of the task is a team of experienced analysts, able to avoid pitfalls for the fund and ready to identify good investment opportunities.

6 – Liquidity

One of the main criteria for analyzing whether an investment is the right one for a given person is the moment of life, the equity he already has and the probability that he will need that quick resource in the short, medium or long term.

Some risk of needing resources is the reality for most people, as emergencies of all kinds happen to everyone. Having an apartment or a house at this time does not solve the problem much, as it is difficult to quickly dispose of a property. Haste, moreover, is the enemy of perfection. The faster you need to sell a property, the greater the chance that you will be forced to make a bad deal.

And this is another aspect in which real estate funds appear as a better option. When one of the shareholders is interested in leaving the investment, no property needs to be sold. All you have to do is make the quotes — or just part of them — available on the broker’s platform and receive the money within 2 business days.

In addition, those who want to multiply the money received do not need to accumulate years of rent before buying another property and maximizing their income. The amount can be immediately reinvested, with the acquisition of more shares in the same or another FII.

7 – Possibility of generous earnings

Even with greater predictability, real estate funds are considered a variable income investment – and, therefore, past profits are no guarantee of future earnings, which reinforces the recommendation that those interested in investing in FIIs have an emergency reserve before starting the applications.

Now, there are several reasons to expect more expressive gains from real estate funds than when buying and renting real estate through the traditional method. In addition to the income tax exemption, which can reach 27.5% on direct rent, the REITs also work with corporate properties, which have a higher profit margin than residential rents.

There is also a legal requirement that real estate funds transfer 95% of their profits to shareholders, a percentage that is only 25% in the distribution of company income.

Source: Maria Fernanda Violatti, specialist in Real Estate Funds at XP Investimentos.

