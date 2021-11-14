Ducati confirms great form with total dominance of the 1st row in Valencia

Jorge Martín, Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller dominated the front row of Valencia (Photo: Ducati)

Ducati lost the battle for the Drivers’ World title, but it is clear that the Desmosedici is the strongest bike on the MotoGP grid. This Saturday (13), the house of Bologna completely dominated the front row of the starting grid for the GP of the Comunitat Valenciana and also saw Johann Zarco put another bike into the top-5. Thus, the only prototypes from Bologna that were left behind were those by Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini ― 17th and 18th ―, precisely the oldest motorcycles, from 2019.

This afternoon, the dispute for the position of honor on the grid had moments of joy and sadness for Ducati. Jack Miller entered the final minutes at the top of the session, but was beaten by Francesco Bagnaia. Pecco, however, fell shortly after, and even saw Jorge Martín hit a 1min29s936 to take the first position by 0s064. The Australian, then, also tried a reaction, but ended up having an accident too.

Jorge Martín took pole position in Valencia (Photo: Pramac)

Thus, Ducati made a 1-2-3, with the hands separated by 0s389. Owner of the position of honor, Martín considered that he took the risk, since in such a tight dispute, this is the only way to overcome the competition. In the classification at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, the top-12 — that is, the Q2 drivers — were separated by 1s088.

“I didn’t make any mistakes. I took a risk and it turned out well”, said Martín. “It’s clear that at turn 6 I lost a bit of lead and was on the verge of crashing, but in the end, to get a pole like that, on such an even circuit, you have to risk it,” he continued.

“We saw that Jack and Pecco both fell while trying. It worked for me”, he commented. “I had been going down, but not enough for pole, so I pushed too hard in the fourth sector. I skidded around the corner too much and managed to finish the lap well”, he said.

New to MotoGP, Jorge was surprised with the time of 1min29s936.

“When I saw 1min29s9, I was impressed, as it had been a while since I went down to 1min29s”, he commented. “I’m very happy to make it here in Valencia, with the stands full, in the last race of the year, as it was very important to finish the year well. It’s done well in the Algarve and here too. I’m looking forward to tomorrow”, he declared.

The Pramac driver highlighted that he doesn’t have a bad race pace, but he needs to think about keeping the rear tire during the 27 laps.

“The pace is not too bad. I think we can have a great race, especially keeping it at the beginning, as I suffer a lot with the rear tire”, he pondered. “But I hope it will be like that for everyone and that we can end up well”, he added.

Francesco Bagnaia saw the pole-series end (Photo: Ducati)

# How did the MotoGP 2022 grid look like

With the loss to Martín, Bagnaia saw his unbeaten record fall and will come out in second after five straight poles.

“I’m very happy with today’s result,” said Pecco. “First of all, because I was never strong in Valencia. The only thing that stayed the same was the fact that I crashed in turn 2: this track has a strange grip, it always seems that the tires don’t stick and in this turn it seems that they lock up. Other than that, starting second is good. Jorge deserved pole position, also because I certainly wouldn’t have improved my time on the last lap”, he bet.

If the performance in qualifying is already satisfying, the same cannot be said of the races. Pecco understands that Ducati still needs to work on consistency to have a solid performance in the competitions.

“From the Assen race until today, I’ve always started in the front row, which is important and means that we got the classification right as we worked for the race,” he commented. “The problem is tire management: at Ducati, we all drive in different ways, but in the end we all have to give our all and do the mileage, so that’s something we’re working on. In training, I usually do as many laps as possible at the limit, which helps me”, he explained.

With Saturday’s work completed, Pecco appears to have already set the tires for Sunday’s race.

“The tire wear is very high on the left side, probably because it skids a lot, so I thought I would work with the soft one and get better responses than the hard one,” he explained. “Then I put on midfielders and improved immediately, so I think I have clear ideas about what to wear in the race, as do many others,” he added.

Miller, meanwhile, will start in the front row for the eighth time this year. And the third in a row.

“I risked everything. I got a good time with the first set of tyres, I felt very comfortable,” said Miller. “But on the second tyre, I messed up a little on the first two laps. Then I got to the last sector, I saw the yellow flags, because of Pecco’s fall. I think he better time could be canceled for me. But I wanted to nail my best time for my personal glory”, he reported.

Jack Miller set the third victory of 2021 as his goal (Photo: Ducati)

“But then I escaped at turn 9, so I was a little out of it at 11. But my point of view was that: it was the last classification of the year, on the last lap, I didn’t need to be too restrained. I was determined to do everything, so I went down with my ship”, he said.

Winner of the Jerez and Le Mans stages, Jack set a target for this last race of the year: “I’m going to try to take the win. Pecco won three this year, Marc too. I would love to join this club. Let’s see what we can do.”

Fourth place on the grid went to Joan Mir, who was only 0s459 slower than pole time. Coming from a good performance also in Portimão, the Spanish driver evaluated that he could have fought for the two-time champion if the GSX-RR had behaved in this way throughout the year.

“At Misano, we understand something that helps us on Saturdays. Until then, we had not been able to make the tire work in qualifying. It’s not easy, it took us two years”, he indicated. “With the bike from these last two races, I think I could have fought for the title. It’s a shame that the season is ending, because now I’m enjoying it”, he lamented.

Sixth on the grid, Álex Rins didn’t agree that much with his teammate, as he doesn’t see an improvement in the GSX-RR, just a bike better adapted to recent circuits.

“It’s not that the best is coming towards the end, it’s that the circuits that best fit our bike are those that arrive at the end of the year, because the bike is the same, it’s the same, nothing has changed. It’s very difficult to make a fast bike with this bike”, he stressed.

Fabio Quartararo was not at all happy with his performance in Valencia (Photo: Yamaha)

Anticipated champion, Fabio Quartararo was only in eighth, 0s684 behind Martín. As on Friday, the Yamaha rider was not very satisfied with the performance of the YZR-M1.

“Last week, we made a mistake in TL4, but in qualifying it was just the circumstances that we changed something and it didn’t work. Today the TL4 went really well, I did a great TL4, and to be honest I’m in a bad situation right now because — I don’t know if it’s the track or not — but two times we got a much better pace, we were on the around 29”, he recalled. “French [Morbidelli] it was 1min30s0 if I’m not mistaken, and we’re both seven tenths slower. So I’m not really happy with the way things turned out and I’d like to understand why, because on braking, even with hard, it was too soft. It’s hard to understand, but I would like to know why we have such a bad feeling today,” he added.

The GP of the Comunidad Valenciana, in Valencia, takes place on Sunday at 10 am (GMT). O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the World Motorbike 2021.

