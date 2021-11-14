Economic crisis weighs against Fernández in Argentine congressional elections

The left-wing government of Alberto Fernández in Argentina is worried about a possible defeat in this Sunday’s legislative elections (14), after a harsh message from the polls in the primary elections in September. The elections, which take place in the middle of the presidential term, are seen as a referendum on the management of the federal government and define the balance of forces in Congress that accompany the president until the end of his term.

The electoral campaign ended last Thursday, in a final stretch marked by growing exchange rate tensions and insecurity.

The two biggest coalitions, the Frente de Todos and the opposition Together for Change, ended their campaigns with mass rallies in the province of Buenos Aires, the country’s largest electoral district, with 37% of the electorate.

In the September primaries, which were used to elect candidates for deputies and senators and are considered a major national poll, Together for Change got more than 40% of the votes nationwide, while Frente de Todos got just over 30%. .

In these primaries, Peronism suffered a historic defeat. The ruling party lost support in virtually every district, including the province of Buenos Aires, its main electoral stronghold, where it won 32.5% of the vote, against 37.3% of rivals.

The defeat led to a crisis in the government ticket and an offensive by Kirchner, who harshly criticized the president’s economic policy and pressed for a change of cabinet.

To respond to criticism and try to regain lost votes, Fernández bet on measures to put money in the pockets of Argentines, and on a price freeze of around 1,600 products for three months. The government has also targeted policies for the young electorate, who are dissatisfied with Fernández’s administration and have been looking for other voting options.

Uncertainty

In these legislative elections, 127 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 of the 72 seats in the Senate will be renewed. In the event of a repeat of the primary results, the ruling party would lose its majority in the Senate and could reduce its presence in the House to virtually the same number, or even less, than Together for Change.

However, the biggest unknown is what will happen to the Argentine economy next Monday if the government’s defeat is confirmed, a circumstance that could precipitate, according to some analysts, a further devaluation of the Argentine currency.

Argentinian youth discontent

More than 10 million Argentine citizens under the age of 30 are able to vote in next Sunday’s legislative elections, a election that will measure the discontent of the population most affected by the socioeconomic crisis that the country has been experiencing since mid-2018.

In the September primaries, young people’s apathy towards the traditional political class crystallized into strong support for options at the other end of the ideological spectrum in some districts, as was the case with the libertarian Javier Milei, who won 13.66% of the votes in capital.

“It is an electorate that is irritated with Kirchnerism, which is not happy – with what has happened to macrism, but understands that something has to be changed. In this matter of modifying something, there is a total dispersion of votes, which is what boosted Milei in Buenos Aires,” said Esteban Regueira, an analyst at consulting firm Clivages, to Efe Agency.

Young people and the economic crisis

What are young Argentines under the age of 30 like? Most are students and workers who grew up in a country devastated by the 2001 crisis, who lived through the recovery of the first Kirchnerist period in power and began their adult lives in the midst of a new recession, with dramatic drops in purchasing power and formal employment. .

According to a study by the Argentine Social Debt Observatory, 18.9% of young people between 18 and 34 years old were unemployed at the end of 2020, a percentage that contrasts with the 12.1% unemployment rate among adults between 35 and 59 years old. deity.

Likewise, the overall poverty rate was 40.6 percent in the first half of this year, jumping to 48.5% among the population aged 15 to 29, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census.

All this macroeconomic and social reality had an impact on the future prospects of young people: the Argentine University of Enterprise (UADE) and the consultancy Voices! estimate that 70% of Argentines aged 15 to 24 would prefer to live in another country, more than any other age group.

Aware of this dissatisfaction, the Argentine government has launched several programs to encourage the incorporation of young people into the labor market (“Te Sumo”) and encourage their programming skills (“Argentina Programa”).

Young people abandon Kirchnerism

In this context of crisis, youth support for the two majority political forces is waning, especially in relation to Kirchnerism, the Peronist wing led by former president (2007-2015) and current vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

This is the opinion of political scientist Julio Burdman, who observes a certain “aging” of Kirchnerism, both because of the age of its leaders and because of cultural codes – the return of democracy, national rock, the figure of Diego Armando Maradona – “very much linked to an Argentina that is no longer like it used to be”.

“Polls show that today’s young voters are not Kirchnerists. In universities, Kirchnerism has fallen sharply, and in elections it appears that other candidates who appeal to the youth vote are more successful, especially in urban Buenos Aires, which is very important in electoral terms,” ​​said Burdman, director of the consulting firm Observatório Eleitoral Consultores, to Agência Efe.

Libertarian, Javier Milei wins sympathy from young people

The one who benefited most from this discredit was Javier Milei, candidate for deputy for the city of Buenos Aires, whose anti-system speech won the sympathy of the younger electorate.

“When you analyze the vote in Milei, there are many young voters who support it, but as the age group grows, the voters move further and further away from it,” said Esteban Regueira.

For Julio Burdman, a key to explaining Milei’s good performance, in addition to his massive use of social media, is that “he managed to get some messages that related to the problems of young people today”, especially his defense of self-employment in a Argentina with high levels of informality.

“Kirchnerism’s criticisms of how young people employ themselves don’t fit well with what society and reality allow. In some ways, libertarians justify or legitimize the things young people can do,” Burdman noted.

no big surprises

Both experts agree that next Sunday’s legislative elections will echo the tone of the September primary results, when the ruling party won just a third of the vote nationwide.

Anyway, the government of President Alberto Fernández still has two years to go to consolidate the incipient economic recovery and, in addition, to seduce millions of young people who today see their future far from the country.

In the final stretch of the campaign, government defends management

Faced with the loss of support, President Alberto Fernández defended his administration. In a speech on Thursday, the last day of the campaign, he stated that the country is advancing along the path dictated by the government: more national production and more registered jobs.

“We will try to take firm steps so that the growth we see reaches all Argentine men and women. It is not enough for us that the GDP grows more than nine points if the lives of Argentines do not improve”, said the president at the closing ceremony of the the Frente de Todos campaign, held in the city of Merlo, in the province of Buenos Aires.

This economic recovery and the progress of the vaccination plan were the main milestones that the head of state claimed in his speech, which included numerous criticisms of the opposition.

The head of state was also accompanied by the country’s former president and current vice president, Cristina Kirchner, whose presence was in doubt until the very last moment due to a surgical operation he underwent last week.

opposition hope

Concern within the ruling party about Sunday’s results contrasts with the optimism of the candidates of Juntos pela Transforma, a coalition formed by the PRO – Macri’s party –, the União Cívica Radical (UCR) and the Coalition Cívica.

“This November 14th we will discuss which country we want, whether we want a country with progress or stagnation, whether we want freedom or oppression,” said Diego Santilli, head of the Together for Change deputy list for the province of Buenos Aires, began his speech amid shouts of “let’s go back!”

The opposition focused its speech on the poor economic situation in the country, which registered an annual inflation of 52.1% in October and is experiencing serious exchange rate tensions, with the dollar reaching a new record in the informal market this Thursday (206.5). weights).

“We asked the government for jobs and they responded with small changes, as if they could buy our dignity,” Santilli said, referring to social aid sent by the government after its defeat in the primaries.

Another of the issues addressed by the head of the legend was insecurity, an issue that became particularly relevant in the final stretch of the campaign due to the shooting death of a 45-year-old kiosk owner in the province of Buenos Aires.

At the end of his speech, the candidate highlighted the need to reform the penal code in order to end prison benefits that “mean that rapists and murderers do not serve their sentences”.