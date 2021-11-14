Edenilson overtakes D’Alessandro and becomes the top scorer of the new Beira-Rio; see the ranking | International

One of the leaders of Colorado, the shirt 8 was chosen as Inter captain in the absence of Taison and also commanded the team’s reaction after leaving behind on the scoreboard. With a goal at 39 of the first half and another at 19 of the second stage, he reached 27 and overcame D’Alessandro in the artillery of the new Beira-Rio, renovated for the 2014 World Cup.

– We know that our fans make a difference. It has helped us in our games that they came back, we hope to be able to fill even more in the next games and gain more points – said the shirt 8 to the club’s channels.

Top scorers of the new Beira-Rio:

1st – Edenilson – 27 goals

2nd – D’Alessandro – 26 goals

3rd – Nico López and Paolo Guerrero – 24 goals

5th – Eduardo Sasha – 21 goals

6th – Vitinho – 20 goals

7th – Patrick – 19 goals

8th – Thiago Galhardo – 18 goals

9th – Yuri Alberto and Valdívia – 16 goals

Edenilson is in his fifth season at the club from Rio Grande do Sul. He arrived in Porto Alegre in 2017 to dispute the second division. In the middle of this year, he almost left the club after receiving attacks from Arab clubs, but Inter’s board of directors insisted on holding the player and shortly afterwards he was called up for the national team for the first time, at the age of 31.

In total, Edenilson reached 246 games with the colorada shirt, hit the net 37 times and has 31 assists. Such numbers accredited him to be with Tite’s group next Tuesday in the Brazilian team’s last game of the year, against Argentina, in the World Cup qualifiers.