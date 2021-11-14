Eduardo Bolsonaro criticizes Moura for eating “shrimp” at the MTST; food was donated

posted on 11/13/2021 6:24 PM / updated on 11/13/2021 6:39 PM



Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and actor and director Wagner Moura have become two of the most talked about issues on social networks this Saturday (13/11). The movement began after the parliamentarian criticized Moura for eating “shrimp” in an occupation of the Homeless Workers’ Movement (MTST), in São Paulo.

Eduardo shared a photo of the artist posted by Guilherme Boulos, who fed after the screening of the new film directed by Moura, Marighella, in occupancy, on Friday night (12/11). “It was powerful! Long live the struggle of the people”, wrote Boulos. Eduardo Bolsonaro did not like the situation and said that now “there is the root MTST and the MTST nutela”.

“Or is it already pure communism, where the party’s elite eat shrimp and the rest turns around and starves like exemplary Venezuela,” declared the congressman. Shortly thereafter, pocket members joined Eduardo and started shooting insults at the actor, who recently declared his vote for Lula, the main rival of Jair Bolsonaro, father of the congressman and current president of the Republic.

“Communist Gourmet Hot. Normal… Is the watch a rolex?” said one user. “I think I’m going to become poor to be able to eat hot shrimp”, countered another pocket narist. “Only here in Brazil do members of so-called social movements ride Hylux and eat shrimp. Something wrong is not right…”, declared another follower of Eduardo.

Lunch box was acarajé and it was served to everyone in the place; restaurant supplier rebuts reviews

However, what Eduardo and his followers didn’t realize is that Moura’s meal was not “shrimp”, but rather acarajé, a low-cost typical Bahian dish known for being eaten by popular people. In addition, food for the event was donated by the Acarajazz restaurant, which specializes in this.

On the store’s profile, you can see several posts in which the restaurant shows its presence in Marighella’s exhibition. The business also celebrated its participation in the event. “Beautiful night. It’s an honor, right? Our acarajé made to honor the people of this wonderful occupation and two iconic and necessary Bahians in our culture: Wagner Moura and Marighella”, they wrote while sharing the photo posted by Boulos.

“Food that symbolizes the resistance of the land of these two Bahians who inspire our struggles”, they added. Acarajazz also rebutted a news given by a vehicle in which it claimed that Moura ate a “hot drink”. “We donate a shipment voluntarily. This was not the first time we have taken acarajé to an occupation, nor will it be the last”, they said.

The restaurant even commented on the speech of Eduardo Bolsonaro and the movement of the Pocketnaristas to criticize the actor. “Shivers I felt seeing our food associated with this guy. I had already taken acarajé to the occupations once and I only received love. Here comes this guy to try to contaminate. But anyway, not all hatred and prejudice will tarnish a moment as beautiful as that night”, they said.

Opposition counters Eduardo Bolsonaro: “He wished they had served bone”

In contrast to the Pocketnarista attacks, left-wing followers rebutted Eduardo Bolsonaro’s criticisms and pointed out that the congressman would be happy if he saw that the people of the occupation were going through misery. “He wanted the MTST guys to have served the bone,” said Perifacon partner Andreza Delgado. She refers to the recent news that lines of people were waiting at a butcher’s shop to buy bones.

Youtuber Maíra Medeiros said she was scared to see that the Pocket Narist revolt is a “desperation” of “seeing the poor eating well”. Jacarepaguá’s tutelary adviser Jota Marques agrees with Maíra and says that “the Brazilian right-wing elite”, seeing the feeding “of the organized struggle”, “feels hate”.

“It’s not the shrimp in the MTST’s lunchbox that bothers the Brazilian right-wing elite. She knows that what she eats for breakfast is triple the amount. What bothers us is the awareness that all people can achieve this same diet with an organized struggle. She feels hate”, declared Jota Marques.

Boulos also commented on the controversy. “Right-wingers, angry with the photo of Wagner Moura eating acarajé on his plate during the occupation of the MTST, shows that pocketnarism vibrates with hunger and, above all, it ignores Brazilian culture,” he said.