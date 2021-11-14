Elden Ring: EVERYTHING we found in the game’s closed test

Closed network testing of the new game from FromSoftware and George RR Martin brought many new features!

Ah yes… tainted, it is not? After much waiting, rumors and gnashing of teeth, elden ring, a new title from FromSoftware, in partnership with George RR Martin, is already scheduled for release and is slowly being revealed to the public.

This month, the Bandai Namco invited Legião dos Heroes to participate in the game’s closed network test, before opening to the public. Now, after our preview – which you can check by clicking here – we’ll detail it for you EVERYTHING we found in this preview amazing of what could be the game of the year 2022!

As it’s a lot, we split this saga into 4 parts, which will be released over the next few days. In this first phase, we will talk about the scope of the test and the characters we encountered in this early game.

Prepared? Pick your War Ashes and come with me to the Midlands!

PART 1

Starting at Elden Ring

The test has no intro scene, a key element of FromSoftware’s games to introduce you to that world. So, you fall right in with your character in the “Tomb of the Hero of the Outskirts” to start the game.

This place is a tutorial area, which can be ignored if you want to go straight to the world, and which has rooms still sealed for the preview.

Size, duration, space and difficulty

The closed network test we played is the same one that will be open to the public for the next few days. It’s a beta over 3 hours long (if you want to take it easy) that covers part of what appears to be the first area of ​​Elden Ring: west of Limgrave.

It’s an extensive open world and, unlike other games of the genre, which use the artifice to create long empty distances, thinking especially about the “wisdom” of the map, this one is an absurdly rich area of ​​content everywhere. Each piece of the map has at least one little thing to unravel, whether it’s a group of wild animals and enemies, or dungeons, caves and events in the region.

Also, not all of western Limgrave was open to the test.; some parts of this area remained blocked off, further increasing the possibilities for the region.

If you are worried about the difficulty, Elden Ring is a classic soulsborne in that sense – more geared towards the levels of Dark Souls 3, in comparison – but seems to be more friendly to first-time players. things like the War Ashes and the Spectral Summons they can help alleviate suffering a little if used in the right way.

It is important to reinforce that this is just a beta version of match and what changes may come in the final game, which will be released in February 2022.

What did we find out about the story?

This Elden Ring network test was more focused on gameplay and exploration than in lore. In fact, the game’s history was honed to the maximum of the experience, to keep its secrets for the release. However, there are some interesting clues to what’s to come.

You start the game in the “Tomb of the Hero of the Outskirts”, a name that is very soulsborne and that already indicates the origins of their character. If you choose to go through the tutorial, there is an enemy at the end called “Godrick knight”, revealing the name of the great chief of West Limgrave.

White Face Varré

Upon exiting the tutorial, you encounter an unnamed NPC – who we later discovered is named White Face Varré – which introduces you to the main journey of Elden Ring, much like the Crestfallen Warrior from Dark Souls, for example.

he calls you tainted and affirms that you came to the Middle Lands, like many other warriors, in search of the “Pristine Ring”. However, you don’t have a “maiden” and this, according to him, condemns his mission.

Varré continues the dialogue saying that, even without a maiden, if you want to continue, you must follow the Grace, “the golden rays that give you life” and that guide “the path that every Maculado must follow”.

Finally, the NPC explains that if you’re that eager to throw your life away, you should make your way to the decrepit demigod’s castle, Godrick the Grafted. He says that if you make it there alive, you will likely be invited to participate in a mysterious “Round table”.

Kale the merchant

If you follow Grace, you will find another NPC: Kale the merchant. He says he comes from nomadic peoples who roam the Middle Lands. The merchant quotes you from “beyond the sea of ​​mist” and who believes that the Maculados and the nomads are, in a way, similar.

Interestingly, at first he says he knows you don’t want his head, so he offers you his wares. However, if you keep listening to the “small talk” from Kalé, he explains that your people are quite violent and warns that if they are attacked, they will hunt the culprit to the ends of the Midlands.

Melina the maiden

Anyway, when you find your third Free place, a hooded figure approaches you to offer a deal. Call Melina, she tells about the “Finger maidens”, women who serve the “Two Fingers” and offer help and direction to the Tasted in the Middle Lands. This is the Elden Ring version of Guardian of Fire from Dark Souls and the Doll from Bloodborne.

According to Melina, she can act as your maiden, manipulating runes to give you strength. For this, she asks in return to take her to the foot of the Tree – the giant tree, illuminated by Grace, which lights up the skies of the Middle Lands. By accepting the agreement, she gives you the reins of Torrent, a spectral charger.

Later on, you can talk to Melina at the Free Places. That way, she tells you more about herself, how she was once someone’s maiden and that wants to go to the Tree to fulfill a promise he made to his mother.

Other characters we encountered:

In addition to the characters mentioned above, we still find other minor NPCs in this part of the Limgrave.

nomadic merchant

there is an second merchant, wearing an outfit similar to Kalé’s, camping on the beach. This one does not present himself and is not so friendly with the Maculado.

Like Kalé, this one also does part of the nomads that are scattered throughout the Middle Lands. He doesn’t give you much talk, but he sells good items, especially armor and crafting materials.

selen the sorceress

If you explore the Limgrave a lot, you will find in the southeast area of ​​the map, pasted with the invisible wall that restricts the test, a dungeon whose boss is called “Pumpkin head”. By defeating him, you will be able to talk to selen the sorceress, which waits for you behind the closed door of the place.

By talking to her, the sorceress will insist that she is not the best person to teach you magic. If you still want to learn from her, Selen will offer you some spells and information about how magic works in Elden Ring.

Called “Pedillary Spells”, Selen explains that his spells come from the powers imbued in the “sparkling stones”, energy that she calls “sparks of the cosmos”.

The “golden sparks” of Grace contain the vital energy of the past, while the core of the sparkling stones hold residual vital energy, the “vitality of the stars”. So, according to Selen, pampering sorcery is the study of the stars and it is from that energy that their magic comes – thus the magic of Elden Ring.

boc the semi-human

If, by chance, you are wandering around Limgrave and hear a friendly voice, but untraceable, asking you for help, it may be that you have come across the boc.

Boc is an NPC you find near a bridge in the eastern part of the map. At first, you won’t be able to see it, but if you notice a strange tree in front of you, try to roll towards you or to jump on top of her (just don’t attack her). That way you’ll break the spell and get to know the character.

The peculiar being that arises is the Boc. He was cast out of the cave where he lived and bewitched, which made it look like a tree. As a thank you, he says he’s going to try to go back to the cave to steal something valuable to you, but he needs to prepare before doing so.

Although, this quest is not completed in beta. The cave that Boc cites is easy to find, it’s on the beach, near the second merchant, called “Dissident’s Cave” – a dissident that must be Boc himself. However, after the conversation, at some point he disappears from the area where you found him, but he doesn’t go into the cave, no matter what time of day or what you do.

So, we will have to wait to know the fate of this curious NPC in the final version of Elden Ring.

Yura the Bloody Finger Hunter

As you explore the region south of your starting point on the map, you may find the Yura camping under some ruins. At first he doesn’t introduce himself, he just alerts you to a majestic dragon that is attacking the region.

You can then test your strength against the Agheel Flying Dragon follow a short distance northeast of where Yura is. Upon defeating him, you will get the item “Dragon’s Heart“. Talk to the NPC again and he, impressed, will say that you can use your heart to Communicate with dragons and obtain their powers. He warns you, however, that draconic magic is dangerous and can consume you.

Yura only introduces himself when you meet him at another time. If you follow the ruined lake, at some point an enemy will invade your world. It’s one of those automatic soulsborne invasions, educational for the player. When that happens, Yura will appear to help you. By defeating the enemy, he presents himself as an invader hunter and shows great interest in you.

Gostoc, the gatekeeper

The last NPC we met on the test is in the legacy dungeon entrance, I like the doorman. He controls the entrance to the castle and when you arrive, alert you that going through the main gate is a mistake, as it is heavily guarded. Thus, Gostoc gives you the option of taking a different path, along the sides of the wall, where the guards won’t find you.

Your answer to Gostoc doesn’t make much difference; even if you accept the secondary path, you can still go back and ask him to open the gate. And in case you’ve doubted the NPC’s sincerity, he was telling the truth: If you try the main entrance, you will be greeted by a shower of arrows and a battalion of guards.

In addition to controlling the gate, Gostoc also becomes a merchant.

Don’t miss the continuation of our Elden Ring trip! The next parts of this story arrive in the next few days, here at the Legion of Heroes.

Looking forward to Elden Ring? Don’t forget to comment! The game is scheduled for release February 25, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox family and PC.

See now our list about the game: