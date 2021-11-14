Elon Musk sold BRL 37.6 billion of Tesla shares

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion (about R$37.6 billion) of shares in the electric vehicle maker this week, according to documents released yesterday by the SEC (Securities Commission). from United States).

The 50-year-old South African billionaire has sold more than 5.1 million shares of Tesla, of which 4.2 million were under the management of a fund.

The sale affected the price of the company’s shares, which registered a devaluation of 15.4% in the week.

Musk’s decision came after the businessman took a Twitter poll in which he asked whether he should sell 10% of his shares in the company.

Musk tweeted last Saturday: “Recently there has been a lot of talk about unrealized gains being a form of tax evasion, so I propose to sell 10% of my shares in Tesla. Do you support that?”

In the survey, 57.9% of the 3.5 million participants responded in favor of the sale.

Last Monday, at the opening of Wall Street, the company’s stock fell 7.2 percent, and has since continued to decline.

Musk sold the bonds this week at a considerably lower price than it had traded before the Twitter survey.

According to the latest SEC documents, Musk still owns 167 million shares of Tesla.

Musk began the consultation after a proposal by US Democratic lawmakers to heavily tax the large fortunes through their stocks, which generally pay taxes only when they are sold.

Musk is the richest man in the world, with assets of nearly $300 billion.