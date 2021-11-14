Europe Resumes Tougher Restrictions with Confinement for the Unvaccinated, Curfew and Restaurant Closures | International

Notice to readers: EL PAÍS keeps essential information about the coronavirus open during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, click here to subscribe.

A new coronavirus onslaught is forcing Europe to regain restrictions that few had expected to revise after the vaccination campaigns. Covid-19 has not only not disappeared, but in some Central and Eastern European countries this autumn has brought the worst wave since the start of the pandemic. The high incidences are being registered above all in territories with low vaccination rates, which is why the German authorities christened the phenomenon that is plaguing half of Europe as “the pandemic of the unvaccinated”. The country’s star virologist, Christian Drosten, says in his weekly podcast that measures will need to be discussed that, he hoped, “could already have been left behind.”

Some countries have already resumed them, or are about to. Night curfew for the unvaccinated, closing bars and restaurants, and the most dreaded word: confinement, in this case for those who refuse to be immunized. Health services in many countries are at the limit or already saturated, as in Romania and Bulgaria, where daily deaths from the disease surpass those registered in previous waves. Both countries have the vast majority of their population still unvaccinated. German epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb, from the Leibniz Institute, believes that Europe has reached the current autumn unprepared, with insufficient vaccination rates adding to “the arrival of the cold and the consequent greater activity indoors and the relaxation of protective measures in the public and private life”.

Germany has for days been setting the record for new daily coronavirus cases across the pandemic. On Thursday, it registered 50,000 positives, an unprecedented figure that frightens authorities because it is growing so quickly, translating into the daily arrival of new patients in the country’s intensive care units. Berlin’s biggest hospital, the Charité, has announced the suspension of all scheduled surgeries. Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Health Minister Jens Spahn are expected to meet next week with the federated states to define measures, but many are already re-imposing restrictions of their own. In Saxony, for example, it is no longer enough to show a negative test to enter a bar or a restaurant. Now only vaccinated or recovered are accepted. Berlin will enforce this next Monday.

For the first time, this country that is not given to imposing obligations on its citizens is discussing the possibility that certain groups, such as caregivers and health professionals, can only work if they are vaccinated. The Government approved the resumption of free antigen tests – it had stopped them to encourage vaccination. “Tough weeks and months await us,” said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases, on Friday.

A man takes a covid-19 test at a health clinic in the German city of Duisburg this Friday. INA FASSBENDER (AFP)

In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte presented on Friday the new rules that will be in force for the next three weeks to contain the increase in contagion, he says Isabel Ferrer. “We have a very uncomfortable message, with a lot of drastic measures,” said Rutte. “The virus is everywhere and must be fought everywhere.” The Government decided to restore the safety distance of 1.5 meters between people. It also brought forward the closing time of bars and restaurants to 20:00. Non-essential businesses, such as department stores, will close at 6pm. Sporting events will be held without a public, including the national football team’s match against Norway in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. In addition, the population is asked to work from home as much as possible and not to have more than four guests at a time.

The Dutch Ministry of Health, on the other hand, accelerates the administration of the booster dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus: those over 80 will receive it from next week, and then the age group from 60 to 80 will come. administered to professionals working in hospitals and in nursing homes and for dependents. Hugo de Jonge, Minister of Health, admitted that the new battery of measures “will generate great discussions”. “We may disagree, but it is important that health remains accessible to everyone.” The Government wants to make it easier for companies to admit only vaccinated or cured employees. But, in order for the negative examination not to be enough, a legal modification is necessary, with the approval of the Parliament, and this will only be decided within three weeks approximately. The minister stressed that the new way of dealing with the covid-19 passport “is not equivalent to forcing vaccination”.

The measures announced after lengthy deliberations seek to contain the increase in contagion in the country, which surpassed 16,000 for the second consecutive day. The previous record was 13,000 positive cases in one journey, registered in December 2020. Although the new rules keep cinemas, theaters and schools in operation – with classes of up to 75 students –, they represent a clear change of direction, as the Executive hoped that, with almost 85% of the population vaccinated, it would not be necessary to resort to a partial closure.

Austria, too, is moving towards much more drastic measures to curb the galloping wave of contagions, much higher than last winter. The Chancellor (Prime Minister), the conservative Alexander Schallenberg, announced that this weekend he will be able to authorize the confinement of people not vaccinated or cured of covid-19, a measure that will require negotiations with the governments of the nine Austrian states and a debate in Parliament.

Schallenberg referred to the “disgraceful” percentage of vaccination in the country, which reaches 65% of the population (out of a total of 8.9 million) and is one of the lowest in Western Europe. Germany (67.4% of those vaccinated) has once again placed Austria, with which it has nearly 800 kilometers of common border and a large movement of workers from one side to the other, on the list of countries at risk, which forces those who are not. vaccinated to be quarantined when entering German territory.

The confinement of the unvaccinated, who could only go out to work, shop or go for a walk, is already planned from next Monday to Upper Austria, the most backward region in terms of vaccination, although details of how are not yet known. if it intends to control this part of the population, it informs Sara Velert. At the end of October, Austria approved a five-phase plan that targets the unvaccinated directly. After a certain limit of cases and hospital occupancy, they will not be able to stay in any public place. In the fifth phase, if they exceed 30% of occupation in the ICUs in the country, they will be prohibited from leaving the house, with exceptions.

In addition, from this Monday onwards, bars, restaurants, barber shops and beauty salons will demand throughout the country that customers are vaccinated or recovered (negative tests no longer serve). This actually served as an incentive to the Austrians. The local press reports that this weekend the vaccination posts registered queues that had not been seen for months. German newspapers speak of Schnitzelpanik, the fear of not being able to enter a restaurant to enjoy the typical Austrian dish. The Government is even considering obliging unvaccinated employees to submit negative PCR tests to be able to work daily. Hospitals are starting to be affected. Authorities in Lower Austria, in the northeast of the country, have for days been canceling all non-urgent surgical activities due to lack of beds.

The Hungarian government re-adopted measures on 1 November. The use of masks on public transport is once again mandatory, and hospitals are again restricting visits. Authorities are using the employment issue as a push for an improvement in the percentage of vaccinees. Employers can demand the immunization of their employees and fire them without the right to a salary in case of refusal. If after a year the employee remains unvaccinated, and the emergency measure remains in effect, this would be grounds for dismissal.

Romania has introduced a curfew from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am for people without vaccination and requires the presentation of the covid passport to enter virtually all closed public places. Those who are not vaccinated are prohibited from entering non-essential establishments, and bars, restaurants and shops must obligatorily close before 9 pm, he informs Raúl Sánchez Costa. Authorities have also given the children two weeks of vacation to try to reduce the number of infections. The country has 65% of the population unvaccinated and a very fragile health system, with outdated facilities and understaffed. It devotes only 6% of its GDP to sustaining it, the lowest level in the European Union. The death toll (463 last Tuesday but peaked at nearly 600) is the highest in the pandemic.

The most complicated situation is experienced in Bulgaria, the poorest country in the European Union. Its third wave is being the worst, with 200 deaths a day on average in a population of less than seven million people. Experts believe that the political crisis in the country, without government for months, is affecting the management of the coronavirus crisis. Bulgarians go to the polls to elect a Parliament for the third time in a year. The Balkan country also has the worst vaccination rate in the EU: only 23% of the population with the full list. This week, the country asked the EU for help in activating the civil defense mechanism to receive equipment: it needs oxygen, respirators and beds.

The figures for Slovakia (5.5 million inhabitants), also with one of the worst percentages of the population vaccinated, forced its government to take more forceful measures, which no one expected to see again in Europe. Since last Monday, hotels, bars and restaurants have been closed in half of the country – the regions with uncontrolled contagions. The same happens with gyms, saunas and spas. Masks are mandatory indoors, but also outdoors, and crowds of more than 100 people (all vaccinated) are not allowed. Scientists advising the Government are calling for the movements of the unvaccinated to be limited.

Also in the Nordic countries the situation is starting to get complicated. Denmark decided in early September to inaugurate the new normality and remove all restrictions. Now, at the beginning of your third wave, you have to reapply them. As of this Friday, it is necessary to present the covid passport in bars, restaurants, clubs and all crowded events. Entrepreneurs will also be able to request proof of vaccination, cure or negative test from their employees.

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.