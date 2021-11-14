Expensive airfare pulls service sector down in September – News

If the repressed demand in tourism made the demand for air tickets and ticket prices soar in August, in September there was a readjustment in the sector.

Airline companies lost 9% of revenue from August to September, pulling down the transport sector, one of the five activities that help make up the PMS (Monthly Service Survey), released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on Friday (12).

In general, the service sector fell 0.6% and four of the five activities followed the decline, with emphasis on transport (-1.9%), which had the sharpest negative rate since April of last year, when they marked – 19.0%.

The manager of the IBGE survey, Rodrigo Lobo, says that the main negative impact on this fall in the service sector came from transport.

He cites that after August presented an increase of 6.2% in air passenger transport, the segment retreated with the increase in ticket prices, of 28.19%.

Despite the 9% reduction in September, the amount of air transport services provided to Brazilians was still 39.6% higher than in the same month in 2020, when the country was going through a critical phase of the pandemic of Covid-19.

In the nine months of 2021, the segment accumulates an increase of 36.4%.