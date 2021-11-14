False Renato, Christian is denounced by a friend; know who · TV news

While pretending to be Renato (Cauã Reymond), Christian (Cauã Reymond) will end up cornered by a friend from his past life in Um Lugar ao Sol. He and Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will return to Brazil after their honeymoon, and the protagonist will be recognized by Josias (Pável Reymond) at the airport. The valet will still try to talk to the former co-worker.

The good guy will face his past in this Tuesday’s chapter (16). The newlyweds will arrive in the country after a long stay in Prague, Czech Republic, and Christian will avoid going through the airport’s VIP parking. He will fear being recognized by someone.

Despite the care, the usurper will bump into Josiah at one of the exit gates. Naive, the valet will stop to greet his former friend by profession. “What’s up, Chris? Missing, huh? What are you doing here, boy?”, the young man asked, relaxed.

The character played by Cauã Reymond will be in shock and try to lose the boy: “I think you are confusing me”, he will lie. But Josiah won’t fall for the faker’s lip: “Sir? Are you going to pretend you don’t know me?”

Curious, Barbara will interrupt their conversation. “What is this, Renato? Who is it?”, the rich woman will question. Christian will quickly reinforce that he doesn’t know Josiah. Embarrassed, the valet will criticize his friend before leaving the scene: “Hey, boy, when the poor man forgets his friends”, he will mock.

The protagonist will despise his former colleague’s comment, but the story will continue to haunt him. In the couple’s car, Barbara will question him if he really knew who the stranger was. “And I’m close to the valet?”, finished Christian, to get around the situation.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#81 – Christian and Barbara Experience Family Disaster in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: