famous women tell how their sex life improved

The journalist and presenter Ana Paula Padrão, 55, said yesterday, on her Instagram, that sex changes after 50, but that this change could be for the better, and proposed to other women of her age that they talk more about the topic.

“The more mature woman who enjoys sex because she likes it —and knows what she likes— has freed herself from the culture of ‘their time has passed.’ all the nuances of that moment just for what it brings us in animal instinctual pleasure. It’s good and that’s it,” he wrote.

Like her, more and more famous people have been talking openly about their sex life after the age of 50 — such is the case of Claudia Raia, Zezé Motta, Xuxa, Susana Vieira and Rita Lee.

Read excerpts from their testimonies, gathered by universe Next.

Susana Vieira, 79 years old

Image: Reproduction/Globe

Shortly before making her return to the stage after the onset of the pandemic, Susana Vieira said, in an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, that “it is ignorant” to think that women stop having sex after a certain age. For her, it is machismo that makes Brazilians think like that.

“This thing that women lose the desire to date or have sex after 50 is ignorance. I think it is part of Brazilian machismo, which is exaggerated,” he said.

Zeze Motta, 76 years old

Image: Mariama Prieto/Disclosure

During a panel at the 3rd edition of the Universa Talks event, in November 2020, the actress and singer told that the arrival of menopause was a time of tension in her life, but that, after hormone replacement with a doctor’s recommendation, nothing changed. in practice:

“It was a tense moment because there is a myth that you will no longer have pleasure or provide pleasure to your partner. Everything is a lie. I’m 76 years old, I’m still a flirt,” she said.

Claudia Raia, 54 years old

Image: Reproduction/Instagram/Vini?cius Mochizuki

While participating in the GNT program “Saia Justa”, Claudia Raia said that, during the pandemic, she and her husband, also actor Jarbas Homem de Mello, maintained a hectic sex life: “Here the business is musical: go upstairs, goes down stairs, turns around, sings and dances. It’s being animated, everything is choreographed.”

She also spoke about ageism: “People think that women exist until they are 30 years old or later, when they are 90 years old, like Fernanda Montenegro. It seems that those who are in this interval enter a black hole. And it’s not like that, love. I’m at my creative, personal and professional peak. I can’t stand being told that I’ve accomplished everything and now I can rest.”

Xuxa, 58 years old

Image: Playback/TV Globo

In 2020, while participating in the program “Altas Horas”, the presenter revealed that sexuality after 50 years of age has improved a lot: married to singer Junno Andrade, she says that in bed things started to flow better because they are both mature and if they deliver to pleasure naturally, without demands or expectations.

“There’s a key that turns when you enter the ‘ok‘. Your skin starts to change, people start talking about hormone replacement… So I stopped being a woman to be a lady, at 40 years old”, she commented. “My sex life after 50 has improved a lot, because I have a companion who loves me, who likes what I can offer him, without too many demands.”

Gretchen, 62 years old

Image: Julia Rodrigues/UOL

In 2020, the singer got married for the 18th time with the musician Esdras de Souza. Not even for the memes and jokes surrounding the fact, Gretchen threw a bash and changed rings in a wedding dress and sneakers. In an interview given to Universa in 2019, the actress, singer and dancer said that sex is better after 60.

“From the moment a woman reaches maturity, she knows what she wants, including sex, and she explains this to her partner. When you are younger, you have some restrictions, you repress yourself. Today, at 60 years old, I am very full,” he said.

Rita Lee, 73 years old

Image: Reproduction/Globe

The singer says that new pleasures — like reading more and learning to paint — have replaced her interest in sex. In an interview with the GNT program “Saia Justa”, last year, she declared that, with the arrival of old age, “she no longer wants to have sex, as she has already had sex all her life”. Today she prefers to enjoy the tranquility of a calm routine with her partner, Roberto de Carvalho, and the visits of her three children and two grandchildren.