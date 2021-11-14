Fan Bruninho visits the Brazilian team and gets emotional when he meets Neymar

O Santos supporter Bruninho, 9, who was cursed last week by Santos fans for asking for the shirt of goalkeeper Jailson, from Palmeiras, met part of the Brazilian team on Saturday (13) – including player Neymar Jr., a meeting that moved the boy.

The case became known after the boy went to social media to apologize for the gesture. With the repercussion, he was supported by players from Santos and other clubs and was invited to return to Vila Belmiro to watch, on Wednesday (10), Peixe’s victory by 2-0 against Red Bull Bragantino.

The following day, he was invited to watch the match between Brazil and Colombia for the World Cup qualifiers, where the team guaranteed his place at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday morning (11th), Bruninho, accompanied by his father Moisés Nascimento, said he understood that whoever offended him and threatened him was not a “real fan” of Santos.

Even with the posthumous support of fans, players and public opinion, Moisés Nascimento said that the scare was enough to leave a mark and a lesson for the future of his son, who also trains to be a professional player.

“I’m going to have to restrict him sometimes. Just hope, or pretend it’s okay. Unfortunately, because of everything we’ve been through, it won’t be repeated to the point where I say ‘okay,'” he said.

On Saturday, accompanied by his parents, Bruno visited the training of the Brazilian team at CT do Palmeiras and, according to information from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), followed the game discreetly in a reserved place.

At the end of training, the players greeted him and provided autographs and gifts – midfielder Phelippe Coutinho, for example, gave the young man his boot.

Bruninho was thrilled to meet Neymar, an idol from Santos who did not participate in Saturday’s training because he was in regenerative work after the match against Colombia. On social media, Bruninho described the day as “the best” of his life.