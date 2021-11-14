Farelo’s Rally: Derivative futures accumulate increases above 7% in…

Positive crush margins should strengthen soybeans for new crop; bran is the hot shot, says risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets

Soy futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade accumulated highs of more than 3% in what was a busy week and marked by surprises. Not only grain prices, but bran prices also rose expreesively and ended the week with increases of over 7%. Only on this Friday (12), the prices of the derivative rose up to 5.11%, as was the case with the December contract, which closed the trading session being quoted at US$ 362.10 per short ton. The weekly gain for the position was 8.84%, while March rose, in the same period, 7.32% to $353.20/ton.

In terms of bran, the market reflected the still firm demand for the product and a very scarce supply in the United States. “Seasonal poultry production is starting to pick up and processor shutdowns across the Midwest have further restricted already scarce supplies. And approximately 55% of soymeal is consumed by poultry farming in the country,” explained market analysts from the international Farm Futures portal.

Thus, internal and export demand compete for the little available volume of bran. This Friday, the good weekly sales figures for US exports released by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) – above market expectations – and confirmed this strength.

The United States sold 278,000 tons of soy meal, while the market expected something between 100,000 and 250,000 tons. Also according to American analysts, the prices of the derivative in the available North American market will have to rise further to ensure that the product is not exported and meets domestic consumption.

In this environment, market expectations are that NOPA (National Association of Oilseed Processors of the USA) will increase the processing of soybeans presented in its report on the 15th, which helped to support the bran rally at CBOT in this session . For Vlamir Brandalizze, market consultant at Brandalizze Consulting, demand for the by-product tends to remain firm, mainly due to the scarce supply of wheat.

on the last day 5, the Risk Manager of HEDGEPoint Global Markets, Victor Martins, in an interview with Agricultural News, highlighted this movement to strengthen the bran and the positive impact on soybean prices, and that it was a movement that had been built gradually, highlighting the inherent risks of soybean production in Argentina, the main exporter of bran in the world, as well as specific particularities in the American domestic market.

“After accumulating, throughout the year, a decrease of more than 35%, soy bran, the main by-product of the crushing of the grain (78% of yield), had as a key to change a combination of internal and external factors, which contributed to the escalation and strong recovery of mealshare, which is the economic yield of the bran in the crushing of soybeans”, explained Martins.

MORE MISSING PRODUCTS FOR FEED IN CHINA

Also as detailed by the manager of HedgePoint, since October China had been limiting its exports of amino acids and synthetic micronutrients, including methionine and synthetic lysine, the main additive amino acid used in feed formulation, which works as a protein converter in the formulation of animal feeds.

“China is the main exporter of this additive to the American market, and with the shortage of the formulation, the price of the formulation soared, leading feed mills to be forced to increase the composition of soybean meal (48% protein) as a macronutrient , aiming to make up for this absence. The expectation is that the shortage of stocks should last for more than six months, which creates an environment of greater demand for the bran on the domestic market,” he says.

Faced with a greater demand for the meal, mainly American, the premiums for the derivative soared in the US domestic market, rising in Iowa, the main crusher and consumer of meal in the American Midwest. Thus, in the state, the bran basis has been quoted at US$ 28.00 per short ton above CBOT futures, a historic record for the region.

The picture, therefore, reflects a detachment from the physical market to futures, as occurred with soybean oil in May this year. Also as Martins explains, “the flatprice of bran on the domestic market exceeds US$ 380.00 per short ton, and FOB ports should soon reach US$ 450.00. As the American market has physical delivery, many factories rations must originate the derivative futures on the exchange and await the delivery notice, rather than paying record premiums in the available domestic market”.

SOYBEAN AND SOUTH AMERICA COMPLEX

In addition to internal problems and strengthening in the internal market – which is the basis of futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange – the market also starts to account for risks in South America. “And this makes the bran market reduce its “cargo” curve. , for an “inverted” market, according to the analyst at HedgePoint.

And when it comes to soy bran in South America, Argentina tends to be the balance sheet, as it accounts for 80% of global exports of the product.

“The risk increases this season, above all, because it is the second consecutive planting season in the midst of the occurrence of La Niña. Historically, the occurrence of the phenomenon tends to reduce the average soybean productivity in Argentina by 30%. In addition to La Niã, the planted area of ​​soybeans in Argentina will be the smallest in the last 16 years, due to the disincentive to planting by producers to the detriment of wheat and corn, which have greater returns in the activity. And this is a dangerous combination for the supply of bran, considering that the idle capacity of the crushing plants in Argentina must exceed 60% in this new season, not counting the logistical challenges in exports”.

AND FOR THE GRAIN?

Given this scenario, all attention is focused on the demand for soybeans, which should remain concentrated in the US for a longer time, increasing its export potential and reducing stocks. As for soy bran, given that the US’s vocation is not to export the product, there is nothing to do but ration global demand via high prices for the by-product.

“With the increase in prices, we have a reversal of the price curve (shorter maturities on CBOT rise faster than longer maturities). In Brazil, as I highlighted in my last interview with Notícias Agrícolas, the impact is via ‘margin exports crushing positives'”, says Martins.

Also according to the manager, the soaring of bran, at first, even shifts demand to Brazilian ports, increasing the crushing margin and, consequently, also increasing the need for origination by processors in the interior, which translates into better prizes internal to the producer.

As for the industries, “attention should be given to the inversion of the bran curve and the impact on crushing margins, since the industries tend to work with a certain lengthening of their purchases, and that in a scenario of inversion in the futures curve, suffers depreciation in the rollover of inventories”, he concludes.

WHEAT TESTS THE HIGHEST PRICES IN OVER 10 YEARS

The feed industry has been looking for more protein components to compose its products and bran is at the top of the list, with wheat coming next.

Last season, the main cereal producing countries suffered aggressive crop failures due to adverse weather conditions and the supply is quite limited. And for the next season, projections are already airing on the market that important producers such as the Eastern European region and even Russia – the world’s largest importer of the grain – could reduce their planting area.

In addition to the possible reduction in area, traders are still operating with an eye on news that Russian exports could be limited in the second half of 2022, aggravating the situation even more, demanding even more from stocks, for example, from the European Union, still as explain Farm Futures experts. Eyes are also on the volume of restricted wheat that can be produced in Australia, climate problems in Ukraine

Thus, not only cereal prices rise on the Chicago Stock Exchange, as they marked, this Friday, their highest in 14 years on the Paris stock exchange. In this last week alone, wheat futures traded on the CBOT rose more than 6%, taking December to US$8.17 – with a weekly gain of 6.66% – and March to US$ 8.28 – with an accumulated increase of 6.29%. Only on this Friday’s trading session the increase was more than 1%

And it’s not just forage wheat that the supply is limited, but in the overall crop.” In some situations, wheat positions are the highest in two decades. In others, they are the highest in recent times. will have very firm prices in 2022″, says Brandalizze. “And so the demand for bran also tends to be stronger”.