Fátima Bernardes causes with post alongside Túlio Gadêlha and distinguished “presences”

fans of Fatima Bernardes they were touched by a post made by the Globo presenter alongside her boyfriend, the federal deputy Tullius Gadelha (PDT-PE), his parents and his in-laws. It was the first time the couple had brought the four together in the same place.

The meeting was motivated by Túlio’s birthday. “What a joy this first meeting between my parents and my in-laws. And on Tulio’s birthday! Too good“, wrote the famous in the caption of the publication.

The congressman exhibited other images of the family reunion: “With my parents, girlfriend, in-laws, stepadinha and my Volkswagen Beetle. At least his miniature. Thanks to friends and family for the kind messages“.

The web was abuzz with the family event. “Well really, my beautiful, to see this moment of you all together“, declared a netizen. “What a beautiful thing. Ah, how happy I am to see you there, radiant, with this beautiful family [e] gathered. I loved to see“, approved one more.

A third dedicated a message to the birthday of Ciro Gomes’ party colleague: “Happy life, Tullius! Health and joy! Thank you for fighting for human rights“. “I see so much truth in your relationship. The happiness stamped on the face! God blesses!“, wished for another.

Fatima Bernardes against prejudice

In an interview with Fantástico, Fátima spoke openly about the prejudice suffered due to the age difference between her and Túlio Gadêlha:

“These are phrases that are often attempts at praise, but you realize that (The appearance) is seen first before anything else. I think women who have relationships with much younger men is almost a massacre anyway.“.

The global said that it has never seen the same prejudice with older men dating younger women:

“And I don’t see the same kind of behavior when you see an older man dating a much younger woman. All relationships in which the woman breaks the patterns, we suffer for it“.

Check out: