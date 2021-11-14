Fátima Bernardes celebrates her parents’ first meeting with in-laws: ‘Too good’ | celebrities



Fátima Bernardes and Túlio Gadelha with their respective parents – Internet Reproduction

Fátima Bernardes and Túlio Gadelha with their respective parentsInternet Playback

Published 11/13/2021 15:43

Rio – Fátima Bernardes thrilled the web by registering a special moment on her social networks, this Friday (12). The presenter of “Encontro” reunited her parents and in-laws for the first time on the birthday of Túlio Gadêlha, her boyfriend. In the publication’s caption, the journalist celebrated the meeting on the special date.

“What a joy this first meeting between my parents and my in-laws. And on Túlio’s birthday! Very good”, declared the former anchor of the “Jornal Nacional”. Fans and friends of the presenter also celebrated the family moment: “How wonderful”, commented Ary Fontoura. “I can imagine your emotion!! Beautiful photo”, added journalist Isabela Scalabrini, who is a close friend of Fátima’s.

Earlier, the presenter had already shared a statement to the deputy on her Instagram, along with a sequence of photos of the couple. “Happy birthday, love. May you keep your eyes shining in everything you do. May you continue to accept being my favorite model doing the poses I suggest, having fun with the poses you invent. May you see the world. With me, of course. And may the new cycle be one of many achievements. I’ll be here for you to always recharge your energies. I love you”, wrote Fátima.