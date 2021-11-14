Federal Lottery 5614 result of this Saturday (13)

Top Stories

This Saturday there was another draw of the Federal Lottery 5614 with a prize of BRL 500 thousand. THE Box draw prizes from Federal lottery twice a week monday and saturday. THE Federal lottery and the Lottery of the winning tickets.

You can also bet with fractions, a game that can only be made directly at the Lottery or purchase complete tickets, that is, all fractions, a fraction costs an average of R$4.5 and the full game up to R$45.0 .

Also, to win in the Federal lottery 5614 you have a chance of 1 in 100 thousand, in the case of the Federal Millionaire (a special session) the chances are 1 in 90 thousand. Check out the Tickets awarded today: 041990, 089203, 014541, 007325, 012753.

how to bet on Federal Lottery 5614?

to bet on Federal Lottery 5614 it’s easy, just choose to purchase your ticket, at the Lottery Houses or with the authorized sellers. Purchase a fraction or a full game and enjoy.

According to Caixa Econômica, there are several possibilities in Federal lottery. Your ticket has multiple chances, one of the five numbers is drawn for the main prizes, and it is possible for you to win thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn for the five main prizes.

The Federal Lottery draws take place on Wednesday and Saturday always with the main prize in the amount of R$ 500 thousand. There are monthly draws for bigger prizes, it’s the Federal Millionaire.

Won the Lottery? See how to receive the award.

First, to receive an award from the Lotteries Cash, you must go to any Lottery House or at an agency of the Box, prizes over R$1,903.98, you only receive at Box. In conclusion, you only receive the prize upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and the receipt of the original and winning bet, insert your CPF on the back of the bet.

