Photo: Social Media/Reproduction Fernanda Montenegro and Gilberto Gil were approved by the Brazilian Academy of Letters

After the election of actress Fernanda Montenegro, singer Gilberto Gil was also approved at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). Together, they will occupy seats 17 and 20, respectively, in addition to a salary in excess of R$ 10 thousand per month due to the institution’s commitments, according to UOL.

Due to the pandemic, meetings between members of the Brazilian Academy of Letters were suspended for long months. However, it was necessary to return via videoconferences twice a week.

Also according to the portal, salaries in this format are now R$3,000 per month and extra fees for weekly attendance. Tea on Tuesdays guarantees another R$800 in members’ pockets, and at the meeting on Thursdays, another R$1,000.

Good salaries are not only justified by meetings between members, but also by participating in debates and lectures involving the Arts and Letters, a theme for which the Academy exists.

Fernanda Montenegro and Gilberto Gil were the first elected after ABL resumed its in-person activities. Three new names will be chosen by the end of this year.