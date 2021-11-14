Firefighter who rescued Marília Mendonça makes a sad revelation and moves fans: “It won’t get out of your head”

The information was released on the ‘Gossip do Dia’ page

According to information disclosed by the ‘Gossip do Dia’ page, the firefighter who rescued Marília Mendonça last Friday (5), after the country’s native did not resist a tragic plane accident, would have given details about the operation. According to the vehicle, the firefighter stated that he will not forget the moment he came across the artist.

“I even commented to my wife that when I picked her up, I smelled a good perfume that won’t leave my head. I could go to the concert, take a picture with her and smell the same perfume, but feeling there, like that, is a situation that will not leave my mind”, he said.

Recently, Ruth Moreira, mother of singer Marília Mendonça, honored his daughter in a cult at the Assembly of God in Goiânia.

The young singer’s mother gathered family and friends to pray for Marília and her uncle, victims of a plane crash. Read more.

