Firefighters return to bar Festival da Jabuticaba; Sabar tries new project – General

One day after verifying structural irregularities and embargoing the Festival da Jabuticaba, in Sabar, representatives of the Fire Department of Minas Gerais pointed out irregularities in the Temporary Event Project (PET) sent to the corporation by the local city hall. The city of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte is working to correct the inaccuracies pointed out by the military and send, still this Saturday (13/11), a new version of the document. The essential material for the endorsement of the traditional fire department. If the new version of the PET is approved, agents will carry out an on-site inspection to release the event. Yesterday, the corporation blocked the jabuticaba convescote precisely because of the absence of a project detailing the festivities. Schedules scheduled for this Friday (12) and this Saturday were cancelled.

, the city of Sabarense is trying to streamline the making of the PET in order to make it possible for firefighters on duty to inspect the space. Tickets for the festival, which took place at the Hlio Geraldo de Aquino Administrative Center, were already sold out.

According to the municipal Executive power, events are classified as low, medium and high risk, depending on the number of people and the structure set up at the site. As the Jabuticaba Festival was designed to receive 2,000 people, the municipal administration understood that it would not need to present the PET. However, extra structures to protect exhibitors and visitors from the rain were installed. With the addition of tents, the event was placed at high risk, which depended on the “green light” from the Fire Department.

To end the imbroglio, the agents suggested reducing the space’s maximum capacity to half. The reduction of display tents to spaces of 150 square meters would also be necessary. As there are tents of about 600 meters, the rearrangement was considered difficult by the City of Sabar and, therefore, ended up being discarded.

Expectation to return after two years of hiatus



The original schedule of the Festival de Jabuticaba after two years of hiatus because of the pandemic, predicted that the festival would last three weekends and the holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic, celebrated this Monday (15/11). If there is a delay in the approval of firefighters, the City of Sabar studies alternatives.

One of the possibilities would be to transfer the schedule of the current weekend to the recess of the 27th and 28th of November, keeping the schedule between the 19th and the 21st. In this scenario, the city would bet on working days to intensify the work with the firefighters for evaluating the project, designing the event based on the institution’s opinion.

The transfer to the last weekend of the month, in case you don’t have the opinion of the firefighters in a timely manner in the next few days, would be to maintain what was proposed between Sabar and the producers who will be exhibiting at the event. The city said that everyone understood what happened.