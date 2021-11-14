First impressions, Jinx and Vi, easter eggs

Fans of League of Legends, gives you another special series thinking of you: arcane, series of Netflix that explores the universe of LoL, now the Arcane Talks on the channel Omelet!

In this special, which will be divided into 3 episodes, we will have unmissable chats with guests who are experts in League of Legends and arcane, Riot Games experts, cosplayers, illustrators and of course our Omelette presenters (who are also fans of arcane)!

Today, we’ll talk about first impressions, series aesthetics, Jinx and Vi, easter eggs and more. Check above.

Unlike traditional Netflix, Arcane will be released in three parts. The first two, totaling six episodes, are already in the catalog, while the third act of the series arrives in November 20th over there.

The plot of the series takes place in the utopian region of Piltover, which hides in its underground the oppressed people of Zaun. The protagonists will be two League champions, initially united in the search for a power that could end up destroying them both.

Among the stars cast for the production are Hailee Steinfeld (Archer hawk), Ella Purnell (army of the dead), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Harry Lloyd (game of Thrones), Kevin Alejandro (arrow) and JB Blanc (Better Call Saul).

