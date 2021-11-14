Flamengo director talks about controversy with hamburger: ‘Piracy is a crime’ | Flamengo



Rio de Janeiro – 02/15/2019 – Public Ministry says that city hall banned CT Flamengo. In the photo above, Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches, Flamengo’s deputy legal counsel. Photo: Luciano Belford/O Dia Agency – Luciano Belford/O Dia Agency

Published 11/13/2021 1:21 PM

Rio – Flamengo’s legal vice president, Rodrigo Dunshee, went to social media to clarify the controversy involving Flamengo and a hamburger shop in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan area of ​​the street, which sold products with names linked to Rubro-Negro and was called ” Uruburger”. The official denied that the club had sued the establishment and said that the couple responsible for the place only received a letter informing them of an irregularity.

“This story of the couple who used to sell hamburgers at Ifood shows how things are here. Flamengo has an outsourced office that fights piracy, because piracy is a crime and causes losses. The brands URUBU, Mengo, Flamengo and the colors of the club were being used by this couple without being licensed. The anti-piracy office sent a letter and said that it could not, that they would stop and that any damages would be charged in court. In other words, there is NO action to collect damages as said here by a reporter and many people , only the letter,” wrote Dunshee.

“This letter went to Ifood for copying. Ifood q is a big company, serious and with clear rules, it removed the company from the application until it stopped pirating. I was marked by a reporter, by people and criticized for the simple fact that qo Flamengo automatically combats piracy by the office, through an action that does not exist, when wrong was the couple who used the brands without authorization. And that platform was prohibited from selling on Ifood,” he continued.

“The situation is simple. Either the couple makes a deal and obtains authorization from Fla’s MKT or changes their brand and goes back to selling on Ifood without using CRF. But the guy who made a mistake managed to play the victim and turn Flamengo into villain. The MKT said they would answer, if you want to walk the line,” he concluded.

According to the couple who own the hamburger, the company outsourced by Flamengo is charging material and moral damages in court. The establishment has been out of Ifood since the last 5th.