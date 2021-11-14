Flamengo has important shortages to face São Paulo; see list

Credit: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

This Sunday (14), at 4 pm, at Morumbi, São Paulo and Flamengo will duel for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. Even in opposite situations on the table, the confrontation promises to be balanced. In case of victory, Rubro-Negro will end a long taboo without beating Tricolor away from home, since the streak without triumphs lasts since 2011, a taboo that the São Paulo club wants to increase even more.

For the confrontation, Renato Gaúcho will not be able to count on important players. This because Diego Ribas (suspended), Diego Alves, Filipe Luis and Arrascaeta (preparation process), Pedro (knee injury) and Isla (summoned by Chile) are out of the game. Despite this, the coach will be able to cast names that were spared in the last confrontation.

Even with the priority of saving athletes for the Libertadores final, Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio and Michael can start playing. In addition, as Andreas Pereira, Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro and David Luiz should start playing, the climbing team has full conditions to win the match.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET – SÃO PAULO x FLAMENGO (BRAZILEIRO)

Local: Morumbi (São Paulo)

Date: November 14, 2021 (Sunday)

Schedule: 4 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Probable São Paulo: James Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes and Benítez; Rigoni, Calleri and Luciano.



Probable Flemish: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Gabigol and Bruno Henrique.



READ TOO

Ball market: Ex-Palmeiras and Cruzeiro, full-back is hired by Flamengo for the base

Ball market: Reinforcement for 2022? Flamengo is studying to buy Atlético-GO sidelines

Former Santos striker reports having been attacked by PM: “Prejudice because I’m black”

Dorival Júnior points to the Brasileirão club that he would like to return: “In a year or two”

Rogério Caboclo receives new CBF punishment for harassment

Bahia fans make death threats to referees on banner at Arena Fonte Nova

Full house! São Paulo publishes partial of tickets sold for the duel against Flamengo

Formula 1: Hamilton is disqualified and starts last in the Sprint Race

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table