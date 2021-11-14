Flamengo squad: Filipe Luis doesn’t travel to face São Paulo for the Brasileirão | Flamengo

Flamengo will not have Filipe Luis for the match against São Paulo, this Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship. The left-back did not travel with the delegation to the capital of São Paulo this Saturday. The cast arrived in the late afternoon at the hotel where they will be staying.

Filipe trained with the squad in the last two days, but the coaching staff chose not to take the full-back. He has recently recovered from a calf injury and is being prepared for the Libertadores final, Flamengo’s main focus at the moment.

1 of 2 Filipe Luis Willian Arão Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Filipe Luis Willian Arão Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

With that, the tendency is that Ramon is kept among the holders. Another option is Renê, who lost space in the last matches.

Flamengo will not have another five players: Diego Alves, Isla, Diego Ribas, Pedro and Arrascaeta.

Flamengo’s probable lineup is as follows: Hugo, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.

Flamengo and São Paulo face off at 4 pm (GMT) this Sunday, at Morumbi. The game is valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.