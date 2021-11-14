Flamengo’s VP clarifies measure against hamburger: ‘Fighting piracy’

After the repercussion of the notification made by Flamengo to the “Uruburguer” hamburger shop, Rodrigo Dunshee, general vice president of the club, used social media to clarify the measures taken by the Rubro-Negro legal body in the case. According to the director, there is no action to collect compensation and that the club’s marketing is available to the owners to regularize the situation.

Check out the post made by Rodrigo Dunshee on his Twitter profile:



“This story of the couple who used to sell hamburgers at Ifood shows how things are here. Flamengo has an outsourced office that fights piracy, because piracy is a crime and causes losses. The brands URUBU, Mengo, Flamengo and the colors of the club were being used by this couple without being licensed. The anti-piracy office sent a letter and said that it could not, that they would stop and that any damages would be charged in court. That is, there is NO action to collect damages as said here by reporter and many people , only the letter.

This letter went to Ifood by copy. Ifood q is a big company, serious and with clear compliance rules, it removed the company from the application until it stopped pirating.

I was marked by a reporter, by people and criticized for the simple fact that Flamengo automatically combats piracy by the office, for an action that does not exist, when wrong was the couple who used the marks without authorization. And that Platform was banned from selling on Ifood.

The situation is simple. Either the couple makes a deal and obtains authorization from Fla’s MKT or changes their brand and goes back to selling at Ifood without using the CRF. But the guy who made a mistake managed to play the victim and turn Flamengo into a villain. The MKT said he would answer if you want to walk the line.”