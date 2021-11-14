Fluminense lineup: with muscle wasting, André is another embezzlement against Palmeiras | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense will have three absences for this Sunday’s game, against Palmeiras, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to Nino, suspended, and Luiz Henrique, with a thigh injury, coach Marcão will also be without André. In a FluTV video, the club informed that the steering wheel felt muscle wasting and will not be listed.
André, Fluminense midfielder — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC
The tendency is that, with André’s absence, Martinelli will be dropped to the role of first defensive midfielder, with Nonato being available to enter the midfield. For the positions of Nino and Luiz Henrique, the substitutes should be, respectively, Luccas Claro and Caio Paulista.
A probable lineup for Fluminense this Sunday is: Marcos Felipe, Calegari (Samuel Xavier), David Braz, Luccas Claro and Marlon; Martinelli, Nonato, Yago and Cazares (John Kennedy); Caio Paulista and Fred (John Kennedy).
Fluminense x Palmeiras is scheduled for 18:15 (Brasilia time) at Maracanã.
