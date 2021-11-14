Fluminense x Palmeiras: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

After losing to Grêmio in Porto Alegre last Tuesday, Fluminense returns to play at home this Sunday. Tricolor hosts Palmeiras, at 6:15 pm, at Maracanã, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With 42 points, Team de Guerreiros is five behind the sixth place, Corinthians, which closes the G6, and needs to win again to continue with chances of returning to Libertadores in 2022.

For the match, coach Marcão will have to make changes to the team for medical reasons and suspension. Defender Nino, for example, is out, having taken the third yellow card. In his place, Luccas Claro should join David Braz. Other absences are defensive midfielder André and forward Luiz Henrique.

The pair felt muscle wasting and should give way to Martinelli and Caio Paulista in the starting lineup. There is also the possibility of Fred returning to the team, with the return of John Kennedy to the reserve bank, as reported by the GE portal. The lineup will only be known a little over an hour before the game.

At the São Paulo club, Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira should have the return of left-back Jorge, recovered from a muscle injury. On the other hand, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo has not yet been confirmed and is in doubt. Palmeiras fights point by point for the vice-leadership with Flamengo and still dreams of the Brazilian title.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X PALM TREES

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 11/14/2021, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time)

Arbitration: Caio Max Augusto (RN), assisted by Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Cândido (RN)

Streaming: Premiere

* O NETFLU will make audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast on Facebook or Twitch

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Calegari (Samuel Xavier), Luccas Claro, David Braz and Marlon; Martinelli, Yago, Nonato and Cazares (John Kennedy); Caio Paulista and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Nino (suspended); André and Luiz Henrique (injured)

Hanging: André, Lucca, Samuel Xavier, Jhon Arias, Danilo Barcelos and Nino

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Kuscevic and Victor Luis (Jorge); Felipe Melo (Danilo), Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron.

Embezzlement: Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez (playing for the national team).

Hanging: Felipe Melo, Ron, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Abel Ferreira (technician) and Deyverson.