Fluminense x Palmeiras: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Fluminense and palm trees face off this Sunday, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time) at Maracanã, in a match valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian championship . At an irregular moment in the season, the Rio team tries to get closer to the G-6. The team from São Paulo, packed with six consecutive victories, is chasing the leader Atlético-MG.

FLUMINENSE X PALM TREES

📊 TABLE POSITIONS: O Fluminense opened the 32nd round in 8th place with 42 points, five from Corinthians, last in the G-6. Palmeiras, on the other hand, is the vice-leader of the competition, with 58 points, ten less than the leader Atlético-MG. Check out the complete Brasileirão table.

⚽ RETROSPECT: in the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense and Palmeiras have already fought on 62 occasions, with 33 alviverdes triumphs, 19 tricolor victories and 10 draws. In the goals scored, 94 by Verdão against 69 by Tricolor, totaling 163 goals.

Fluminense – technician: Marcao

Fluminense will be without Luiz Henrique, who injured his thigh against Grêmio, and Nino, suspended for the third yellow card. For their places, those chosen should be, respectively, Caio Paulista and Luccas Claro. Gabriel Teixeira, who has been away for a long time following a thigh injury, is once again available to coach Marcão.

Probable lineup of Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Calegari (Samuel Xavier), David Braz, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Martinelli, Yago and Cazares; Caio Paulista and Fred (John Kennedy).

Probable squad by Fluminense against Palmeiras

Who is out: André (muscle wasting), Nino (suspended), Goose (arm surgery) and Hudson (knee surgery)

André (muscle wasting), Nino (suspended), Goose (arm surgery) and Hudson (knee surgery) Hanging: André, Danilo Brcelos, Fred, Jhon Arias, Lucca, Marcos Seixas (physical trainer) and Samuel Xavier

Palmeiras – technician: Abel Ferreira

Palmeiras will not be able to count on Gómez and Piquerez, who are with the selections of Paraguay and Uruguay, respectively. Felipe Melo, spared from the last games due to physical wear and tear, is still in doubt. In attack, Abel must keep the quartet formed by Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Probable lineup of Palmeiras: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Kuscevic and Jorge; Danilo (Felipe Melo), Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.

Who is out: Gustavo Gómez (Paraguayan national team) and Piquerez (Uruguayan national team)

Gustavo Gómez (Paraguayan national team) and Piquerez (Uruguayan national team) Hanging: Kuscevic, Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Ron, Deyverson, Abel Ferreira (technician), Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant)

Palmeiras' likely lineup at match

