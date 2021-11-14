Fluminense x Palmeiras: where to watch, schedule, embezzlement and probable lineups

After losing points to clubs in the second half of the table, Tricolor is getting ready to face an opponent who is among the first placed in the Brazilian Nationals. This Sunday, the Fluminense receives Palmeiras at Maracanã, at 6:15 pm, in a game valid for the 32nd round of the competition. The match will be broadcast by Premiere and Real Time of THROW!

For the duel, Marcão will have an important absence, but he has a return in the same sector to fight for the victory, which could bring the team closer to the G6. Without Luiz Henrique, who felt a muscle overload in the defeat to Grêmio, the coach will have to find a replacement in attack. However, Gabriel Teixeira must be reconnected and can start the game on the field. Nino will serve a suspension and is also an embezzler from the Flu.

O palm trees, on the other hand, seeks to repeat the feat of the first round, when he completed seven consecutive victories. To achieve the goal, Abel Ferreira can have two returns: Felipe Melo and Jorge trained without restrictions this Saturday and may return to the pitch. However, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez are out of the game as they are playing for the selections of Paraguay and Uruguay, respectively, during the FIFA Data.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE x PALM TREES

Date/Time: 11/14/2021, at 6:15 pm

Local: Maracana (RJ)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Cândido (RN)

Video Arbitrator: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves (RN)

Where to watch: Premiere and Realtime of THROW!

FLUMINENSE (Technician: Marcao)

Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier (Calegari), David Braz, Luccas Claro, Marlon; André, Yago Felipe and Martinelli (Jhon Arias); Caio Paulista (Gabriel Teixeira), John Kennedy and Fred.

Embezzlement: Paulo Henrique Ganso (arm surgery), Hudson (knee surgery).

suspended: Nino.

hanging: André, Lucca, Samuel Xavier, Jhon Arias, Danilo Barcelos and Nino.

PALM TREES (Technician: Abel Ferreira)

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Kuscevic and Victor Luis (Jorge); Felipe Melo (Danilo), Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron.

Embezzlement: Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez (playing for the national team).

​Suspended:-

hanging: Felipe Melo, Rony, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Abel Ferreira (technician) and Deyverson.