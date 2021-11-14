Former Japanese princess leaves the country and moves to the US after getting married

the ex-japanese princess mako moved to the United States this Sunday (14) with her husband, commoner Kei Kumuro, after she left the royal family of the Japan, reported the Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

The couple, who got married on October 26 in a reserved ceremony, departed Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Sunday morning. They will rent an apartment in New York, where Komuro works as a clerk at a law firm, according to NHK.

The newlyweds expressed gratitude to the imperial family and the people who supported them before they left.

Mako, who turned 30 in October, announced his engagement to Komuro four years ago. But their union has been plagued by years of controversy, public disapproval and tabloid frenzy over a financial scandal involving the mother of the groom.

In an effort to appease the public disapproval, Mako refused a one-time payment of $1 million from the government, which she was entitled to upon leaving the Japanese royal family.

At a press event after the wedding ceremony last month, the newlyweds apologized for any problems their marriage had caused and expressed gratitude to those who supported them.

“For me, Kei is someone very important and indispensable,” said Mako. “Mako and I would like to build a good, warm family,” Komuro said. “Happy moments, unhappy moments, we would like to be together and we will be indispensable to each other”.

In October, Komuro failed the New York state bar exam but said he will continue to study and retake the test in February.

