Fortaleza loses 3-0 to Bragantino and reaches the fourth game without winning in Serie A

Fortaleza visited Red Bull Bragantino at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium and lost 3-0 in the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. With the defeat, Tricolor stops at 49 points and drops to fifth place, but it can still be overtaken by Corinthians in the round.

Tricolor reaches the fourth match in a row without winning at Brasileirão. If you count the return game against Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil, there are five games without a victory.

Fortaleza returns to play on Wednesday, at 7pm, at Arena Castelão, when they face Ceará in the Classic-Rei for the 33rd round of Serie A.

The game

For the confrontation, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda had the return of Yago Pikachu, who had been out for a shoulder dislocation since October 23, in Tricolor’s victory over Athletico-PR. The attack was formed by foreigners Ángelo Henríquez and Valentin Depietri.

From the beginning, Bragantino sought the attack trying to involve Fortaleza with quick touches and managed to get to the attack with ease. After just two minutes, Ytalo went up alone in the area after a good play by Artur from the right and headed right next to Marcelo Boeck’s goal.

At 3, Tinga dozed off at the mark and didn’t see Helinho passing alone on the left side. Aderlan made a beautiful throw and the attacker only dislocated Boeck to open the score.

The Fortaleza continued with difficulty to create. Massa Bruta put a lot of pressure on the Tricolor’s ball, forcing the error to receive the ball closer to the opponent’s goal.

And it didn’t take long for Bragantino to expand. At 14, Helinho received the ball on his own on the left, no one approached on the mark and he crossed for Ytalo to shoot the ball and score the second for the home team.

Bragantino continued to command the offensive actions and had another good chance with a shot from outside Aderlan’s area that passed close by.

The Tricolor only started to attack after 30 minutes. The best chance in the first half came at 39 in a low Tinga cross where Henríquez and Depietri arrived late and failed to finish.

Vojvoda chose not to make any changes at half-time and Fortaleza continued with the same difficulties as in the first half. It even looked like the scenario was going to change when Yago Pikachu had a good chance after a cross by Lucas Lima, but it stopped there.

Red Bull Bragantino no longer insisted on having the ball and used speedy exits to try to kill the game. Even so, with Fortaleza’s offensive ineffectiveness, it was Massa Bruta that had the best chances.

On minute 12, Helinho tried to give a hat to Titi, who left her arm and the referee awarded a penalty. Arthur hit and made the third of the home team.

After the third goal, Vojvoda made three changes in a row, putting Jussa, Igor Torres and Ronald, but it was not enough for Fortaleza to grow in the match, threatening very little until the end of the game.

