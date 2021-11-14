Forward loaned by Corinthians, Copa Paulista champion and sends a message to Faithful

Striker Rodrigo Varanda, 18, on loan from Corinthians to São Bernardo, was crowned Copa Paulista champion this Sunday. The ABC team reversed Botafogo-SP’s advantage and won the title on penalties.

Rodrigo Varanda started the dispute on the bench and was put on the field 36 minutes into the second half in place of João Carlos. In the penalty shootout for the title, Varanda converted the team’s fourth shot. The athlete dislocated the goalkeeper and saved it in the left corner.

São Bernardo led the Group 3 of the Copa Paulista, with 13 points. There were four wins, one draw and one defeat. After eliminating rival EC São Bernardo in the quarterfinals, the team beat São Caetano in the semifinals to reach the decision against Botafogo-SP.

“I’m happy with the opportunity that God gave me. São Bernardo was the club that welcomed me. I came to mature, learn, and learned with them. I just have to thank. I also want to thank Corinthians a lot for everything they did for me, and still does today. It’s a see you soon. I’m together, Faithful. I’m following you there,” said the player to reporter Caique Silva, from Pan Youth Radio.

Rodrigo Varanda was loaned by Corinthians to São Bernardo in September this year. The player, however, only made his debut for the ABC Paulista team on October 6, in a draw against Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

The striker will remain with São Bernardo until the end of the dispute for the São Paulo 2022 Championship. The state is scheduled to start on January 26th and end on April 3rd. Rodrigo Varanda has a relationship with Timão until December 31, 2022.

