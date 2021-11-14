Fourth wave of covid-19 on the rise in Germany

Merkel says the country faces “very difficult weeks”. Weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants breaks a record for the sixth day in a row. Experts are calling for changes in the management of the pandemic. German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany is facing “very difficult weeks”, recalling, in her weekly video podcast, released this Saturday (13/11), that a year ago Germans were “in an equally serious situation, but now there are vaccines.” She made a new plea for citizens to be immunized.







In Germany, 67% of the population is fully vaccinated against covid-19, but experts have said since the beginning of the pandemic that this percentage is not enough to keep the virus under control.

The head of government expressed concern about the increasingly critical situation in hospitals and stressed that every coronavirus patient must receive the best possible treatment, but that there must also be space and staff in the clinics for everyone else who needs treatment.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German agency for disease prevention and control, said Saturday that 45,081 new coronavirus infections were registered, a number that surpassed by 11,000 the cases registered in the previous week. The RKI also reported 228 deaths in the past 24 hours related to covid-19.

More cases in the southeast

In addition, the rate of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days hit a new record for the sixth consecutive day, reaching 277.4.

The highest figures for the index are recorded in south-east Germany. In Saxony, the incidence increased to 620.7, while in Thuringia it reached 514.4.

Bavaria accounts for 478.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In these three German states, the vaccination rate is lower than in the rest of the country.

From this Saturday, Germany resumes the free exams to detect covid-19. The announcement was made on Friday by Health Minister Jens Spahn.

The policy of free trials, which were carried out in pharmacies, testing centers or tents set up in busy places in cities, had been introduced in March – in part to offset the initially slow distribution of vaccines – and was originally ended last month , even as a way to encourage people to get vaccinated.

hospitals on the edge

Due to the sharp increase in the number of infections, the situation in hospitals in southern and eastern Germany has been getting worse.

In Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg “daily transfers between hospitals are already carried out to compensate and maintain functionality”, quote the newspapers of the media group Funke an excerpt from a confidential report by the federal states. In Hessen, too, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get places in intensive care units.

The RKI called for a return to more massive restrictions and urged citizens to reduce their contacts.

Expert Alert

In an open letter published this Saturday in the German press, 35 renowned doctors and scientists from across Germany called on the federal and state governments to change the course of managing the pandemic. “Each day of waiting costs human lives,” says the text.

“We are deeply disappointed by the threat to social cohesion and by the repeated neglect of treating the well-being of people who depend on state protection,” the document continues.

The researchers are calling for the formation of a national crisis team, bringing together specialists in virology, medicine and public health, in addition to professionals with experience in managing clinics and companies.

