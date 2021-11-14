France beats Kazakhstan in Mbappé’s game and goes to the 2022 Cup

France beat Kazakhstan 8-0 today, at the Parque dos Príncipes. In a game valid for the penultimate round of the 2022 World Cup European Qualifiers, the hosts did not know about the opponent and stamped their passport to Qatar by guaranteeing their place in the next edition of the World Cup. Mbappé (4) and Benzema (2), Rabiot and Griezmann were the ones who scored the net.

The name of the game was Kylian Mbappé. The shirt 10 of France scored four goals and took the victory in the first half. In addition, in the second stage, he acted as “waiter” and served Benzema to further expand the score for the French.

With the result, the “Blues” reached 15 points and isolated themselves in the lead of group D. With only one game left, Didier Deschamps’s men run no risk of being out of the next World Cup. Now, Ukraine and Finland are fighting for a spot in the repechage.

France returns to the pitch on Tuesday (16) against Finland for the last round of Qualifiers. Kazakhstan, on the other hand, ended its participation in the competition after the defeat.

lightning start

Playing at home, France started by imposing a lot of pressure. With just three minutes, Mbappé scored with Benzema and almost scored the first for the hosts. Two minutes later, the shirt number 10 opened the scoring after a cross from Theo Hernández. He landed a first-rate shot into Pokatilov’s corner, with no chance for the opposing goalkeeper.

Exceptional Mbappé

In an inspired afternoon, Mbappé began to put speed into the game and in the 11th minute scored the second goal after a play with Coman. After that, Benzema was still in danger to Pokatilov, but failed to swing the nets.

On minute 31, Mbappé scored the hat-trick of the night. In another play with the shirt 11 Coman, Kylian received a perfect cross and headed into the corner to expand the score.

Run over successfully completed

For those who thought that the result achieved in the first half would be enough, they were wrong. Imposing the rhythm of the game, Benzema made the fourth on nine minutes. Kneading continued four minutes later. Satisfied with his three goals, Mbappé was the waiter and served the Real Madrid striker to score the fifth goal of the match.

Still under pressure, Rabiot received a cross as Griezmann and headed. The last two came from the feet of Griezmann, who scored with a penalty, and Mbappé, who finished the result 8-0 for the French team.