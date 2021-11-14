‘French Trump’ dethrones Le Pen and further radicalizes the right in France – International

He points a gun at journalists, criticizes the influence of the press and the judiciary in politics and loves a provocation about identity issues. The profile could be that of at least half a dozen current politicians. But it is in the country of freedom, equality and fraternity that the resonance of this speech is turning a presidential campaign upside down. It is the French journalist from the extreme right Eric Zemmour, who, still without officially launching his candidacy, moved to second place in the polls to face the president Emmanuel Macron in the April elections.

With the French far right dominated for decades by the Le Pen – first the father, Jean-Marie, then the daughter, Marine, who is seeking the presidency for the third time – Zemmour appears as a new face. His speech, according to French analysts heard by state, while attacking immigration and Islam, the heart of its agenda, responds to a desire of this political wing to rewrite the history of France.

While 63-year-old Zemmour is a newcomer to politics, his fame outside of politics is old. Born in a suburb of Paris to a family of Berber Jews who left algeria in the war years (1954-1962), he graduated from the University Sciences Po after failing twice at the prestigious École Nationale d’Administration – school of government attended by most French presidents, including Macron. Working as a journalist, he served until recently as a columnist for the Le Figaro and other conservative newspapers, as well as TV commentator.

He made his name with attacks on immigration and Islam, provocations against women and contempt for political correctness, as the political scientist explains Jean-Yves Camus, director of the Political Radicalities Observatory of the Jean Jaurès Foundation. self-appointed “Trump from France”, Zemmour seems to be much more radical than Marine Le Pen, who has spent the last few years trying to make his National Regrouping (RN) speech more palatable – even so, the party suffered a defeat in the June regionals.

According to Camus, many of those who voted for Le Pen in the past are now convinced that she will not become president. For the political scientist, it is too early to say whether there will be an alliance between the two. But the transfer of votes in the second round is not automatic in the opinion of the sociologist and political scientist Alain Policar, Sciences Po Policy Research Center. For Policar, the two electoral bases have important differences, with Le Pen appealing to the most popular and young and Zemmour to the older.

“The right-wing French voters who chose (Francois) Fillon in 2017 also think the traditional conservative party, The Republicans, is too soft on immigration, law and order and Islam. So they consider voting for Zemmour,” says Camus.

Like Trump, Zemmour plays with the fact that he is not a professional politician and the ability to polemic. A recent video of him pointing a rifle at journalists at an arms fair had millions of views. Projecting itself like the great defender of Christian civilization from France – even though he is a Jew himself – collects best-sellers on the country’s decline, which he attributes to the immigration of Muslim Africans who would be engaged in a reverse colonization of France.

He has also shocked the community by making statements trying to justify the French regime that collaborated with the Nazis in World War II. “(regimen) Vichy protected the French Jews”, declared Zemmour in September on TV, suggesting that the then-marshal’s government Philippe Pétain, which sent more than 72,500 Jews to their deaths in Nazi camps, was not so bad.