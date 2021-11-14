Galaxy A33 5G has first leaked images with four cameras, Super AMOLED screen and more

Update (11/13/2021) – FM

Samsung is expected to update its mid-range cellphone portfolio next year and one of the most highly rated is the Galaxy A33 5G, which combines good specs with friendly prices. This Saturday (13), after specifications are revealed, the device had its first releases released fur OnLeaks and 91 mobiles. The material reinforces that the South Korean will maintain a standard visual language for all intermediate smartphones of the new generation. The Galaxy A33 5G has two detailed color options — black and lavender — and showcases a quadruple array of cameras with large lenses in a sprung module that takes advantage of the plastic material on the back.

In the front area, there is a screen with a drop-shaped notch that houses the 13 MP resolution selfie camera, according to the information of the GalaxyClub. The display must inherit the Super AMOLED technology of the predecessor with 6.4 inches and FHD+ resolution. Also according to the latest leak, the phone is expected to bring traditional features like a USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The total dimensions of the device must be 159.7 x 74 x 8.1 millimeters and its thickness must increase to 9.7 millimeters considering the protrusion of the cameras. There are still no details on the Galaxy A33 5G chipset, but it’s worth remembering that its current-gen equivalent, the Galaxy A32 5G, sports the MediaTek Dimensity 720, a platform that runs at 2.0GHz and integrates the Mali-G57 MC3 GPU . Improvements in this field should be noted.





12 Nov



Nov 08

The manufacturer does not comment on its future releases, therefore, all information disclosed on leaks should be treated as rumour. For now, you can check out which Samsung models are in our selection of best mid-range phones to buy on Black Friday 2021.

Update (11/01/2021) – by DT

Samsung Galaxy A33: New Rumors Point to Colors and Front Camera; no specs yet

At first information about the Samsung Galaxy A33 started to emerge about a month ago and now new details about the possible new intermediary of the South Korean manufacturer have appeared in the specialized media. According to the GalaxyClub website, the new cell phone should arrive with an 13 megapixel front camera and with the following color options: black, white, light blue and orange. It is noteworthy that these specifications are the same as the current Galaxy A32.





01 Nov



12 Nov

Little is known about the specifications of the Galaxy A33 so far, but it is expected that the various performance issues faced by the Galaxy A32 will be resolved with its successor. There is a possibility that both devices may share several design elements, as the Galaxy A33 may be available with the same color options as the device it will replace, as this latest rumor indicates.

O Galaxy A33 should also come with support for the 5G network, and thus integrate Samsung’s plan to bring 5th generation connection technology to the more affordable market. What is not clear is when the Galaxy A33 will hit the market. Backstage conversations point out that the cell phone should be available in stores by the beginning of next year. And then, the successor of the Galaxy A32 is on your radar? Go into your device exchange options? Tell us in the comments below!

Original text (09/29/2021)

The shortage of chips may be making life difficult for smartphone makers, but Samsung is among the companies that are looking to get around these difficulties as much as possible so that they do not hinder the launches of its intermediaries. for next year, the South Korean is working to make 5G more affordable with the Galaxy A13 5G, and now there is also talk about the development of the Galaxy A33. There isn’t any additional information or specs, release date or price, but the GalaxyClub portal says the smartphone is doing well internally — and that news should arrive in the coming weeks.





29 Sep



30 Sep

It is to be speculated that the novelty works precisely on one of the main negative points of the predecessor, the Galaxy A32: the poor performance and many crashes that hampered an overall good package. In this sense, it will also be interesting to think of 5G connectivity as standard rather than separate models — and which may also have other different specifications, as is the case with the A32 5G. And you, what do you think is coming next? Place your bets in the comments!

