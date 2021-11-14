Galo na Veia hits the goal of 100,000 fan partners

by

Clube celebrated the brand and became the biggest fan partner program among Brazilian teams

This Saturday (13th), Atlético beat the 100 thousand partner-fans of the Galo na Veia program. The goal was foreseen by the club’s board of directors to be reached only in 2022. However, Atlético’s good stage in competitions and the return of the public to the stadiums surprisingly leveraged the fans’ adhesion to the GNV.

Atlético’s partner-fan program has grown by 40,000 fans in the last four months. Athletic fans who want to join will have advantages such as discounts on tickets and official materials of the club, as well as priority in the purchase of tickets for the team’s games.

