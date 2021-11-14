Genshin Impact 2.3 arrives on November 24th with new events and DUPLO banner

Check out this month’s Trialer and codes

It happened today (12) at 1 pm O Genshin Impact Patch 2.3 Release Event arriving on November 24th with two new Geo characters, Arataki Itto, 5 stars, and Gorou, 4 stars, in addition to the first double 5 star banner. Albedo and Eula return in the banner that will be available on the day 24 While Arataki Itto and Gorou come forward.

From version 2.2 to MiHoYo now advertises two character banners per month, making it easier for the players organize themselves and decide which banner to invest in and which one to skip.

In October the Returning characters were Tartaglia and Hu Tao, but the only new character was Thomas, 4-star spearman with Pyro element. THE version 2.3 which arrives on November 24th, in turn, will bring two new characters with Geo element, one of the most overlooked in the game, being one of them 4 stars, very welcome addition especially for Free 2 Play players.



O first banner of new content brings back Albedo, a 5 star Geo character that was originally released last year during the dragonspine, and Eula, 5 star Cryo and possibly one of the best physical damage characters in the game. The fact that the first banner brought two 5 star characters with the same odds of being drawn can be a problem for Free 2 Play players, as Eula is a much more versatile character and interesting because it can go into solo or reaction compositions, while Albedo depends on more specific compositions to be used well.

You players will return to Dragon’s Spine once again with Albedo and Eula for the event Dust and Dark Snow. Among the event’s rewards are the sword 4 stars Cinnabar rod and the mechanics of creating snowmen.

O second banner of patch 2.3, in turn, is more interesting for most, as it will add two Geo characters, element that has only 4 characters so far, 5 if we also consider the Traveler. Arataki Itto is the new 5 star of the patch, with Claymore and using his special ability, Itto is able to increase your own attack by reducing your physical and elemental defenses, Besides rely on enhanced charged attacks. Gorou is a 4-star arc character from support that works best combined with other Geo characters in the composition.



Version 2.3 will also introduce a new boss, the Golden Fang King, unique version of the type of enemy that causes corrosion, presented during the Tsurumi Island events. will also be added encounter missions with Beidou and Gorou, new contents to the Teapot of Relacha, and more world missions on the continent of Inazuma

MiHoYo also made available the codes for Primordia Gems and late payment that you can see below.

