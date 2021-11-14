Genshin Impact Codes: Rescue Today, November 14, 2021

Check out the list of codes we released for today, November 14th for the Genshin Impact game.

Genshin Impact, is a free MiHoYo game that allows players to explore a huge world and perform a large number of unpaid activities.



–Continues after advertising–

One of the strategies to increase your character roster and get access to some of the more powerful characters is that you will need to have lots of Protogems in your inventory that you can get them as you progress through the game, but thanks to the codes promotional you can get more for your account.

Remember that Genshin Impact codes of today, November 14, 2021 they can expire at any time, so don’t waste time and redeem quickly for the opportunity to receive all available rewards.

Genshin Impact: Free Redemption Codes for Today November 14, 2021

Check back in a moment, or Click here to update this post with the codes!

Keep in mind that in order to redeem these codes, we must meet the following requirements:

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes



–Continues after advertising–

Visit the Genshin Impact official website .

. Log in with the same myHoYo account you use in your game.

Now select the server from which you play the title.

The “Code” field should be filled in automatically only when connected.

Finally, in the “Redeem Code” section, copy and paste the code that corresponds to your region.

Click on “Redeem” and you should have successfully redeemed the code.

You just need to claim the in-game rewards. To do this, log into your game and press the Paimon menu button. Look for the Mail section and you’ll see a new message from myHoYo with redemption code rewards.

The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is in development, but has no release date yet.

follow us on facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related