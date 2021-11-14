Germans Who Won Arm Wrestling with Communist Regime for Right to Be Naked | World

It is not new that many Germans undress naturally in public — whether on beaches, parks or saunas across the country.

Some of them are members of a naturist movement called the FKK, or “free body culture,” which was banned during Nazism and then faced official disapproval in the early years of communist rule in East Germany.

Journalist Mike Lanchin, from the BBC radio program Witness, traces the origins of this custom and shows how the Germans challenged the communist authorities for the right to sunbathe as they came into the world, off the coast of the Baltic Sea.

For more than six decades, German Wolfgang Heider has been going to the beach naked, a custom he is proud of.

“It was never an erotic thing,” he said in an interview with Witness in 2017.

Indeed, public nudity is seen as something natural in Germany — where it is not uncommon to undress in many everyday situations.

Nudism is seen as a matter of course by many Germans

“It’s using nature fully, fully,” he added.

Wolfgang went naked for the first time to the naturist beaches of the Baltic Sea, in Germany, at the beginning of the communist regime, which followed the end of World War II.

“There were girls, boys, we played together, there was always some kind of sport, like volleyball, swimming, of course”, he recalled.

And, according to him, there was never any kind of embarrassment.

Nudism and naturism have a long tradition in Germany. The FKK movement, short for Freikörperkultur, dates back over a hundred years.

As an article published by BBC Future showed, at the turn of the 20th century, the Lebensreform (“reform of life”) was in the air, a philosophy that defended organic food, sexual liberation, alternative medicine and a simpler and closer life from nature.

“(The FKK) came out of a concern for health, and a feeling that it was healthy for the body to be exposed to the sun and fresh air,” explained Josie McLellan, professor of modern history at the University of Bristol, UK. United.

“It was often considered a good antidote to some negative aspects of/industrialization.”

In the 1920s, nudism for health and well-being was growing in popularity in Germany. And there were hundreds of nudist spas across the country.

“After World War I (1914-1918), a number of people tried to popularize (the practice), mainly by bringing it into the social democratic tradition,” added McLellan.

“They saw it as being very important for the masses to exercise outdoors, get fresh air and be exposed to sunlight.”

Even at the time of the rise of Nazism (1933-1945) in Germany, nudism had been officially banned — although some saw the practice as a way to create the perfect Aryan body.

And Adolf Hitler’s favorite filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl used strong, athletic nude bodies at will in her 1930s black-and-white documentaries.

“There is a lot of glorification of the nude body in Nazi propaganda, especially around the Olympic Games. The famous film Olympia, by Leni Riefenstahl, there are many naked men and women“explained McLellan.

“I think the naked body becomes a symbol of a strong Germany, a young Germany and a racially pure Germany.”

After the end of World War II, which resulted in the division of the country, few Germans were able to go on vacation.

But by the early 1950s, the Baltic Sea was again crowded with tourists from the now-communist German Democratic Republic (GDR), so-called East Germany.

“In the 1950s, it was still possible to travel to the west (West Germany, under capitalist rule), but there was financial constraint. The Baltic Sea was really the resort that people went to,” said Wolfgang.

He and his friends, like many East Germans, got into the habit of swimming or simply enjoying the day at the beach naked.

He explained that there was a kind of code of conduct. People didn’t like, for example, to be photographed naked.

And excesses were not welcomed either.

“I remember, for example, of people who went naked to shop at the supermarket. That, of course, was not cool.”

For Wolfgang, nudism put everyone on an equal footing.

“Of course it felt weird when you were on the beach and you saw your headmaster or university professor sitting behind you. (But) people are very similar there. And that made the whole thing, how can I say, very democratic.”

But the East German Communist Party did not see it that way. And a minister even asked that nudism be banned again to protect the nation’s eyes.

“They tried to ban the Baltic coast, and there were actually police officers patrolling the beaches and trying to get people to put their clothes back on,” McLellan explained.

“But it actually didn’t work out because, in general, bathers and tourists refuse to accept it. They just laughed at the cops, or made fun of them.”

Some challenged the authorities quite creatively.

“There are reports of people wearing ties on the beach, and then when the police tried to make the arrest, they would say: ‘I’m not naked, I’m wearing a tie’.”

“There were also some people they tried to arrest and said, ‘I’m a socialist, I’m from the party, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, that’s actually is part of the socialist tradition‘”, completed the historian.

Wolfgang said that, initially, local authorities were a little surprised by the resistance — but as the movement strengthened, they had to surrender, “officially opening beaches for FKK”.

There are no reliable statistics on how many people attended FKK camps or undressed on beaches during the communist regime. But, in 1980, about 80% of East Germans claimed to swim naked.

With the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Wolfgang recalled that he had come across a certain puritanism on the part of some West Germans in relation to their neighbors’ fascination with nudism.

“We (Eastern Germans) found this a little ridiculous, those people coming from the west were a little indignant at this free life.”

Since the reunification of Germany in 1990, there has been a decline in the FKK culture.

“So when you go to these beaches these days, you find older people who are used to that ancient tradition,” Wolfgang said. “It’s not as free and conventional as it used to be.”

But the FKK culture continues to be seen as an act of resistance.