Girl who was born with a “Batman mask” has undergone 5 surgeries

Two years after starting treatment in Russia, little Luna Fenner, aged 2 years and 7 months, celebrates becoming, in her own words, “a princess”.

The child became known worldwide in 2019 as the baby who had “a Batman mask” on her face, after her mother, Carolina Fenner, from Brasília, started a fundraising campaign to finance the removal of the sign.

Luna was born in the United States with a rare condition called Congenital Melanocytic Nevi, and when her images went around the world, doctors in Russia sought out her family, saying they could remove the mole, thus ensuring the child’s health and quality of life.

Since then, the girl has undergone seven surgeries in the city of Krasnodar. The first it happened in October 2019, when she was just seven months old. In the first procedure, three malignant tumors were removed from the child’s skin.

The last operation is scheduled for March 2022 and will correct small spots that still remained on Luna’s face and buttocks.

Smooth recovery

“My daughter leaves the operating room and, two hours later, is already dancing. She doesn’t complain about pain or anything. The recovery has been very good”, says Carolina. The person responsible for the treatment is the Russian doctor Pavel Popov.

According to Carolina, among the most exciting things she experienced during the period were Luna’s reports on the changes she noticed in her appearance. “She says all the time: ‘Mom, the doctor took the little black off my face, now I’m like a princess,’” she says.

However, there is still a long way to go. After the end of the Nevos removal treatment, Carolina and her daughter will return to Brazil in search of cosmetic plastic surgeries to improve the appearance of Luna’s skin.

“Her face doesn’t have the blemish anymore, but her skin has a burnt appearance. So, she will still need new surgeries”, explained Carolina, in an interview with metropolises.

Overcoming story

The treatment of the child cost US$120,000, equivalent to around 655 thousand reais. Half of the amount was collected through social media, while the other half was donated by a Russian businessman. However, the family still depends on contributions to pay for housing in Russia and medicines.

Carolina Fenner is writing a book about her daughter’s story and says that, even today, she lives in embarrassing situations when she goes out with the child to places with many people. “She is a normal child like any other. We want to teach her to be a girl who knows how to position herself”, she says.

rare case

Luna was born in 2019 in the United States. The mother, Carolina Fenner, had a smooth pregnancy and it was only during birth that the condition was discovered. The problem affects one child in 20,000.

Looking for treatment for Luna, the brasiliense was in Chicago, where a specialist promised to remove the stain over 12 years, and in New York, when the consulted doctor suggested a four-year treatment. Finally, after reading the story in the press, the team of Pavel Popov, who is a well-known surgeon in Russia, sought out Carolina.

Contributions

Currently, the family’s Instagram page has more than 290,000 followers. Luna’s parents use social media and a website to spread the word Donate Hope for Luna. Through the platforms, it is possible to acquire dolls with the child’s face and help the family to pay for what is still lacking in the necessary procedures.