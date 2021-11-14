Glen de Vries, who went into space a month ago, dies in a plane crash

Businessman Glen de Vries, who flew into space in October with William Shatner, an actor in the film Star Trek, died in a plane crash in the United States. The death was announced by the US police on Friday (12/11).

Vries was 49 years old and traveling in a small aircraft used for training and recreational flying that crashed in the Hampton Township area of ​​New Jersey.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the businessman was accompanied by a 54-year-old man, who also died in the accident.

On October 13 of this year, Vries accompanied actor William Shatner, known for his portrayal of the character Captain Kirk in the Star Trek series, on a flight into space.

They flew for 10 minutes in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company’s New Shepard capsule. The organization published, on social media, a tribute to Glen de Vries.

“We were devastated to learn of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries. He brought a lot of life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and his crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work and his dedication to his craft will be revered and admired for a long time,” said the company.

See the publication: