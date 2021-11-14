Globo’s program stirs up rivalry between samba schools in preview of Carnival · TV News

With the airing of the last episode this Saturday (13), Seleção do Samba intensified the already hot dispute of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro. The associations want Globo to deliver which choice of samba-enredo gave the most audience. The data were considered to be very satisfactory.

In all, Seleção do Samba had five episodes produced. Four showed the choices of themes that will be presented at the Marquês de Sapucaí next year. The last one will present all the songs chosen by the 12 schools.

According to audience data obtained by TV news in Greater Rio de Janeiro, Seleção do Samba has an average of 9 points with 27% participation — that is, of every 100 televisions turned on at the time, 27 were tuned to Globo. The average during the program time, from 1 am to 2:25 am, was 6 points, which represents a 50% increase.

Of all the samba choices shown, the one from Estação Primeira de Mangueira, the last attraction of the first program, was the one with the most audience. The definition of the association reached peaks of 11 points in Rio and was the only one to reach such a level. The fact was widely celebrated by the members.

Also included in the Top 3 were the schools that shared the debut episode with Mangueira, on October 16: Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel and São Clemente. The episode with the lowest ebb was shown on the 31st and had Grande Rio, Portela and Unidos da Tijuca as attractions.

Interestingly, the lantern in Rio was the champion in São Paulo. Last week’s episode reached 7 points and was the most watched of the program so far in São Paulo. The most popular choice was Portela. In Greater São Paulo, the overall average of the Seleção do Samba is 6 points — the same as the usual time.

Globo will make Samba Selection in São Paulo

The program was created at the suggestion of Liesa (Independent League of Samba Schools in Rio de Janeiro) to encourage the return of Carnival after the control of the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended the 2021 celebrations and parades.

With Luís Roberto, Milton Cunha and Teresa Cristina in the presentation, the program is also a way for Globo to give more exposure to the sponsors of its coverage of the popular festival. Because of its success in Rio, Globo will have a São Paulo edition.