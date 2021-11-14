Gol flights to Cancun are back; see what travelers gained aboard

Gol Boeing 737 MAX-8





This Friday morning, November 12, GOL Linhas Aéreas operated flight G3-7734, which left Brasília’s international airport at 9:20 am and landed in the Caribbean paradise of Cancun, Mexico, at 3:15 pm. The operation marks the return of the Company to what is one of the most celebrated travel destinations for Brazilians.

Cancun is the second city abroad to receive GOL flights this year – the first was Montevideo, Uruguay, on 11/3. Tomorrow, Saturday (13/11), it will be time for Punta Cana, another pearl of the Caribbean, in the Dominican Republic, to welcome GOL and its Customers back after the period of suspension of international flights due to the pandemic, which began in March 2020.

With the advance of vaccination throughout Brazil, GOL believes that passengers already feel safer and more confident to travel to other countries.

“Back to Cancún.”, GOL’s motto for this resumption, guided all communication with Customers on the initial flight to Mexico, a country where the Company has been operating since June 2019. Speeches in the departure lounge, in Brasília, and During the journey, on board, they were commanded by Luiz Teixeira, GOL’s Commercial Manager for International Markets.

During the flight, there was a toast with sparkling wine on board and all Customers received a bem-voido as a souvenir, a version of the well-married candy for the moment of celebration in the air. After landing in Cancún, the GOL aircraft underwent the traditional baptism of arrival, carried out with reuse water jets, which would then be discarded.

Image: GOL Airlines

Later, at Cancun international airport, the Company aired a video with the words: “Hello, Cancun! We return to the best place in the world!“

Flights to Cancún from Brasília airport run on the frequency of four weekly departures, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, both on the way and on the way back. Departure is at 9:20 am, arriving in the Mexican city at 3:15 pm (local time). In Cancun, the return is at night (flight G3-7735), at 9:25 pm, with scheduled landing at 7:15 am in the federal capital.

GOL is the only national airline to fly to Cancun (as well as Punta Cana) in direct operations from Brazil. The route to Mexico is operated with the most modern and technological aircraft present in its fleet, the Boeing 737 MAX-8 jet, one of the main pillars of this recovery and a key part for the Company to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The MAX is 15% more economical in fuel consumption, generates 16% less carbon emissions, has greater flight autonomy and is 40% quieter compared to the 737-800 NG. In international configuration, its capacity is 176 passengers.

“GOL’s operations in Mexico are recent, they started in 2019 and, in March 2020, they had to be suspended due to the pandemic. Cancún is an excellent destination and already shows significant demand, as it is one of the biggest stars in the Caribbean and because we offer direct flights that result in speed, convenience and comfort in the travel experience of our Clients”, says Luiz Teixeira, Commercial manager for GOL’s International Markets.

“We are very happy with the resumption of the direct route between the capital of Brazil and Cancun. Brasília is an important hub for GOL and this flight will receive passengers from all over the country. Through here, passengers will have a fast, punctual and comfortable connection”, says Roberto Luiz, head of Air Business at Inframerica, manager of Brasília airport.

