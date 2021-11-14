Gramado gets in the way, but Santos holds Atletico-GO away from home

Santos drew 0-0 with Atlético-GO this Saturday afternoon, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The pitch harmed the teams a lot, and especially the Peixe, for having a lighter team. The rain in Goiânia punished the field for hours and formed several puddles.

With the tie, Santos goes to 11th place, with 39 points, and is waiting for the other results of the round. Dragão is now 14th, with 38 and a game in hand.

In the next appointment for Brasileirão, Peixe will receive Chapecoense on Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro. On the same day, Atlético-GO visits América-MG.

THE GAME

Antônio Accioly’s puddled lawn had a lot of damage to soccer practice. The teams faced each other and also faced the various puddles in the rain in Goiânia.

Santos stayed with the ball less and understood less about the conditions of the field than Atlético-GO, but he was the one who created the main chances: in the first one, Marcos Guilherme made a hole. In the second, Danilo Boza, alone, wasted on the second post with a goalkeeper already beaten.

Peixe missed Marinho due to a last-minute flu and missed the 11 submissions.

SECOND TIME

The best chance of the match painted at 16 minutes. Kaiky missed the header and André Luís landed a beautiful first shot. Kaiky himself fixed and saved over the line. The ball had already passed through João Paulo.

Atlético-GO continued better and almost scored with Ronald, at 30. Cornered, Santos created nothing in the final stage. In the final minutes, Peixe held the point in Goiânia.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-GO 0 x 0 SANTOS

Local: Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Date: November 13, 2021 (Saturday)

Schedule: 17h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

Assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira and Celso Luiz da Silva (MG)

VAR: Emerson Ferreira (MG)

yellow cards: Atlético-GO: André Luís and Wanderson. Santos: Kaiky, Danilo Boza and Moraes

ATHLETIC-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson (Oliveira), Pedro Henrique (Werley) and Igor Cariús (Jeferson); Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão and André Luís (Lucão); Ronald, Zé Roberto (Montenegro) and João Paulo

Technician: Marcelo Cabo

SAINTS: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo (Carlos Sánchez), Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani (Raniel) and Moraes (Vinicius Balieiro); Ângelo (Camacho) and Marcos Guilherme (Lacava)

Technician: Fabio Carille