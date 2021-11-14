Grêmio is defeated by América-MG and gets complicated in the fight against relegation

Lost on the field and without creativity, Grêmio was defeated by América-MG by 3-1, this Saturday, at Independência. With the defeat, Tricolor makes the fight against relegation more and more complicated and parks in the 19th position, with just 29 points – seven less than Bahia, the first team out of the sticking zone. Distance in points to the Steel Squadron may increase to 10 at the end of the round.

The goals of the match were scored by Felipe Azevedo, after just three minutes, and Ademir, in additions in the first stage. Also at the beginning, Juninho extended the score to Coelho in the complementary stage. Ferreira scored for Grêmio in the second half. Still in the dispute for a spot at Libertadores, América-MG is 8th, with 44 points.

In the next round, Tricolor receives RB Bragantino, on Tuesday, at 6 pm, at the Arena. America, on the other hand, will face Atlético-GO, at home, on Wednesday, at 19:00.

goal early

If Vagner Mancini had any strategy for the first half, everything went up in the air with Felipe Azevedo’s goal, early on. At three minutes, the attacker was triggered by the right midfielder by Ademir. Azevedo takes advantage of the defensive weakness and appears behind Elias’ back, dominates, and should only score for the goal. At first, the referee Flávio Rodrigues de Souza marked an offside, but the VAR confirmed the goal. 1 to 0.

Forced to post itself more and more in attack, the Tricolor touched the figures of Ferreira, Elias and Diego Souza. Grêmio’s offensive production only brought real danger to Matheus Cavichioli’s goal after 37 and 39 minutes. In the first, Ferreira passed to Elias almost at the penalty spot. The young striker tried the first shot, but the ball went up too far, without danger. In the second, it was the turn of the center forward to appear. Diego Souza received it inside the area and played over the goalkeeper’s exit. The ball would go in if it weren’t for Eduardo Bauermann, who took it over the line.

The first stage was heading towards the end when Ademir received it inside the area, in the 47th minute. With his back to the goal and with no angle, the shirt 10 waited for Cortez’s contact, who pushed the America player’s waist. Penalty converted by Ademir himself. 2 to zero for the Rabbit.

Series B closer and closer

The second stage had barely started and Grêmio’s disadvantage increased. In the first minute of the match, Zárate dealt with Alê, who crossed back at the entrance to the penalty area. Waiting for the pass, Juninho took it first, in the corner, with no chance for Brenno. 3 to 0.

On the Tricolor side, Ferrreira tried to replace Grêmio in the match. On minute nine, the attacker dominated on the left and, in an individual play, went over to the markers and risked the kick, which went into the corner. 3 to 1.

Campaz, who had taken Elijah’s place, tried his own. On minute 22, the midfield kicked the ball in Cavichioli’s corner, but the goalkeeper made a good save. The same Campaz tried again in the 27th minute, but the shot deflected in the defense. In the corner, Ruan climbed between the defenders and headed in the center. Cavichioli made the save.

Tricolor’s despair continued throughout the end of the first stage, but the game was decided. With a rout, Grêmio returns from Belo Horizonte with the calculations on the tip of its tongue. To have a chance of not falling, Vagner Mancini’s men have only seven more games to get five victories – an advantage that, currently, only the teams at the top of the table have.

Brazilian Championship – 31st round

America Miner 3

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Anderson Jesus), Ricardo Silva, Eduardo and Lucas Kal; Marlon, Alê (Juninho Valoura) and Juninho; Ademir (Léo Passos), Felipe Azevedo (Alan Ruschel) and Zárate (Rodolfo). Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

guild 1

Brenno; Vanderson (Rafinha), Geromel, Ruan (Churín) and Cortez; Mateus Sarará (Darlan); Lucas Silva (Diogo Barbosa), Alisson, Elias (Campaz), Ferreira, and Diego Souza. Technician: Vagner Mancini.

Goals: Felipe Azevedo (3min/1T), Ademir (47min/1T), Juninho (1min/2T), Ferreira (9min/2T)

Yellow cards: Ricardo Silva, Matheus Cavichioli, Zárate (America), Ruan (Grêmio)

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro and Daniel Luis Marques (SP)

VAR: Pericles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP)

Date and time: Saturday, November 13 at 6:30 pm





Local: Arena Independência, Belo Horizonte (MG).